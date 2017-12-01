Oct core sector growth fails to enthuse

Growth in the eight core industries has showed signs of stabilising registering a moderate growth of 4.7 per cent in October, same as previous month, giving indications that a stable recovery of industrial production may be on cards, albeit on a lower base. This is the third consecutive month of this financial year when the performance of the infrastructure sector industries has remained above 4 per cent after witnessing a sharp fall and moderate rises in previous months. The core sector grew at 4.4 per cent and 4.7 per cent in August and September, respectively.

While the core data has reported stable growth for a full quarter, the October growth number is a sharp fall from 7.1 per cent expansion witnessed in the same period (year-on-year) in 2016, largely on account of subdued performance of cement, steel and refinery segments. “It is still early days to suggest that an industrial recovery is on the cards. Several sectors, including mining, metal, capital goods, that co­m­prise 70 per cent of core pr­o­duction, remain over lev­eraged while capacity continues to outstrip demand. Demand pick-up is still slow, which would prevent a sharp spike in core sector growth soon,” said a senior executive of a private steel major.

Production from infrastructure industries accounts for 38 per cent of the industrial output. The electricity sector has the highest weight in the growth index followed by steel, refinery products, crude oil and coal.

The October numbers for the core sector come on a day when country’s gross domestic product made a sma­rt recovery, increasing to 6.3 per cent after falling to a 3-year low of 5.7 per cent.

Analysts are pinning the hopes of further growth in last two quarters of the current financial year that could then indicate that economy is exiting the sluggish growth phase. Year-on-year slowdown in production growth in October has been on an account of weakness in output in cement, steel and refinery segment. While the steel sector grew at 8.4 per cent in October, it failed to match the high growth performance of the same month last year when it witnessed a 17.4 per cent production rise. Similarly, the refinery segment also grew at 7.5 per cent, but lower than 12.6 per cent growth reported in the same month last year. Absence of any pick-up in construction activity in October, however, pushed the cement segment further down in October, re­g­istering a 2.7 per cent dec­line after 6.2 per cent gro­w­th in the same month last year.

“The early indicators for industrial production in the organised sectors in October signal a mixed trend, with a steady growth of the core sector output offset by a deterioration in the YoY pace of growth of automobile production and a contraction in merchandise exports in the dollar terms.

“On balance, IIP growth is expected to ease in October relative to the initial print of 3.8 per cent for September,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, Icra.

The basket of energy sector comprising coal, oil and gas also remained relatively weak in October growing at 3.9 per cent, (-) 0.4 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively. Only the fertiliser sector witnessed a recovery and re­g­istered a 3 per cent growth after negative expansion in September. Analysts said weakness witnessed in steel, refinery and cement sectors in October was largely driven by the base effect. But the month also saw electricity generation declining to 2.1 per cent from 3.4 per cent in September, despite a favourable base effect.

“According to initial data released by the central electricity authority (CEA), the sequential slowdown in October was led by halving in the pace of growth of thermal electricity generation to 3.2per cent in October from 6.2 per cent in September, even as the hydro electricity generation improved to 3.7 per cent from 0.1 per cent,” Nayar said.