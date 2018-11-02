NRIs buying property in India, Indians abroad

Ever since the Indian rupee began nosediving, more and more NRIs (non-resident Indians) have turned their focus to the Indian real estate market. There are good reasons for this. Other than the favourable exchange rate, the new regulatory environment driven by RERA, DeMo and GST have serv­ed to clear up a lot of the misgivings that kept many NRIs from investing in property in India. However, that's not all there is to it.

Most NRIs, regardless of whether they are permanently stationed or well-settled abroad, at some point entertain a fond wish to buy a home in India - if not for themselves, then for their families back home. Buying a property is still a mark of prestige and accomplishment for any Indian, regardless of where they are in the world. Nor will most NRIs ever entirely shed a feeling of responsibility to their families back home.

According to Anarock’s recent consumer sentiment outlook survey, real estate continues to the favourite investment option in India for most NRIs. As many as 78 per cent NRI respondents prefer real estate over other asset classes – stocks, fixed deposits, mutual funds etc – largely because of the charm of owning a property back in their country of origin.

NRIs from any part of the world where the local currency is favourable aga­i­n­st the rupee would now be interested in buying properties. That would include NRIs in the US, Eur­o­pe, the UK and Singapore. Gulf-based NRIs are in any case very well disposed towards owning homes in India - depending on which sector they work in, their work tenure and purchasing power.