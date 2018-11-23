now PSB chiefs can block wilful defaulters from fleeing country
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 23 November 2018
New Delhi

Smarting under the experience of high valued escaping defaulters, the government on Thursday authorised the heads of public-sector banks to make requests for issuance of look-out circulars (LOCs) against wilful defaulters from fleeing India where an FIR is yet to be filed.

According to a senior government official, empowering bank chiefs with this power will directly help them obtain the look-out circular, which is used by law enforcement agencies to stop offenders from fleeing the country, from the Ministry of Home Affairs in cases where a first information report (FIR) is yet to be filed.

A committee headed by financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar has recommended amending a circular of Ministry of Home Affairs which lists authorities which can make requests for issuance of the look-out circulars to the MHA, the official said.

The development comes as businessmen such as founder of the now insolvent Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya and diamantaire Nirav Modi — who owe over Rs 9,000 crore and Rs 12,000 crore, respectively, to state-run lenders — fled India before scandals involving them emerged. As per the amendment, the circular now includes chairman, managing director and chief executive officers of public-sector banks. The circular also includes authorities not below the rank of deputy secretary in Government of India, joint secretary in state governments and superintendent of police of districts concerned, among others, and empowers them to request for a look-out circular in the economic interests of the country.

The Department of Financial Services has issued advisory to heads of all PSBs to take note of the changes in the circular and act as and when required in the specified manner. When asked about the changes made in the circular of MHA, Kumar said it was a continuation of the government's clean-up drive of the banking sector.

Soon after the emergence of the PNB fraud and perpetrator Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi fleeing the country, the finance ministry asked

PSBs to collect passport details of all those borrowers, who have borrowed loans of more than Rs 50 crore. However, possession of mere passport details was not enough but this circular has empowered banks to take a decisive action against wilful defaulters and fraudsters by requesting for issuance of LOC by the concerned authority, thereby thwarting any move by them to flee the country, Kumar said. “It will act as a big deterrent for wilful defaulters and also bring about fundamental change in the creditor-debtor relationship,” he said.

