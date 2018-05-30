Now, blockchain tech to curb pesky calls, SMS: Trai

Becoming the first Indian government service organisation to use blockchain technology for consumer purpose, TRAI chairman RS Sharma on Tuesday said the regulator has applied the uptrend digital mechanics to remove the weak-links in the earlier unsolicitated calls architecture.

“So we are using the latest technology of Blockchain to ensure that the data is non-repudiable, data trail is available and at the same time it is a zero information interchange system where it is a challenge response system,” Sharma told Financial Chronicle.

The distributed ledger technology is fast becoming a hot favourite in Asia’s third-largest economy for solidifying information, alerting all stakeholders, and preventing tampering. So much so that, in his budget speech on this year, finance minister Arun Jaitley announced plans to adopt blockchain technology. It is essentially a book-keeping platform that can be accessed by anybody on the internet but is owned by nobody. It also can’t be forged or reversed.

The regualtor on Tuesday brought out Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations 2018 draft which will be open for public comment till June 11. It issued new draft norms to curb pesky calls and SMSes by using blockchain technology to ensure that telemarketing messages are sent only to those who have subscribed to them, and only by authorised entities. “Blockchain will ensure two things — non-repudiative and confidentiality. Only those authorised to access details will be able to access subscriber details and only when they need to deliver service... Trai will become first organisation to implement this kind of regulation,” he said. The framework is such that it actually creates and distributes the responsibility. You should assign the risk to an entity which is actually able to control that risk. It does not make TSPs responsible for which they cannot control. This will be certainly enforced very well this time as it is based on very robust technology archtechture, the chairman added.

The new technology based norms will record all communication between subscribers and entities, capturing customer consent for information and authorised telemarketing agencies. The system proposes to work on explict consent by the consumers. Many telemarketing firms get registered with telecom companies to obtain subscriber details. The new system will give access to only authorised agencies at the time they need to deliver service and details of only those subscribers who have agreed to receive the message. “The digital record will show entire communication between entries involved.”

The draft regulation proposes to check misuse of repeated unsolicited calls being made even to those subscribers who have given consent. A subscriber may have given consent for a service but that consent was liable for misuse multiple times under different service formats in the earlier regulation. Now the subscriber will be able to revoke consent given to entities whenever he or she desires through Trai app and other mechanisms that will be provided under the regulation, the chairman said.

The draft regulation is the need of the hour as 23 crore subscribers have registered themselves on the DND registry since. “But the problem was not fully contained because unscrupulous elements started obtaining customer consent, often surreptitiously, or resorted to use of unregistered telemarketers that call or message from a 10-digit number. In more recent times, the incidence of fraud calls has also been on the rise,” he said.

The new norms will co-regulate where Telecom Service Providers/Access Providers establish and arrange framework, which is legally backed by regulation.