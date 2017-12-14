Nov trade deficit set to narrow

India’s trade deficit is expected to narrow in November as services exports accelerated on pick up in global growth am­id fading disruptions cau­sed by implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), experts say. Adding to this, momentum in imports is expected to moderate partially driven by a higher base of comparison.

“Improved global dema­nd conditions and fading off GST-related impact on the export business is likely to narrow the trade deficit,” said a senior economist with a private-sector bank.

The ministry of commerce and industry will release November trade balance data later this week.

Meanwhile, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released on Wednesday showed that the country’s current account deficit narrowed to 1.2 per cent gross domestic product in the second quarter (July-September) of the financial year ended September 31 from 2.5 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the preceding quarter.

But from a year ago period, the second quarter current account deficit has wi­dened due to larger increase in merchandise imports relative to exports, RBI added.

“The widening of the CAD on a year-on-year basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit ($32.8 billion) bro­ught about by a larger increase in merchandise imports relative to exports,” RBI said.

On a cumulative basis, the current account deficit increased to 1.8 per cent of GDP in the first half of 2017-18 from 0.4 per cent in comparable period of last fiscal on the back of widening of the trade deficit.

India imported 124.6 mi­l­l­ion tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products in April-September for $43.5 billion (Rs 2.8 lakh crore) as against 126.1 million tonnes imported for $37 billion (Rs 2.48 lakh crore).

During the September quarter, RBI said net services rec­e­ipts rose by 13.1 per ce­nt on a YoY basis mainly on the ba­ck of a rise in net earnings fr­om software services and travel recei­pts. “Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $17.4 billion, increasing by 14.7 per cent from their level a year ago,” the central bank said.

While trade deficit, an economic measure of international trade in which a country’s imports exceeds its exports, represe­nts an outflow of domestic curre­ncy to foreign markets, the current acco­unt deficit is a measurement of a country’s trade where the value of the goods and services it imports exceeds the value of the goods and services it exports. The median estimates of nine economists polled by TickerNews sho­wed India’s trade deficit may have narrowed to $13.5 billion in November compared with $14.02 billion deficit in October.

Experts see the trade deficit to be supported by seasonal factors as well as a sequential improvement in export growth.

“Exports should have accelerated to 9.3 per cent on year in November after contracting in the month before owing to the impact of festivities. This trend is similar to that observed elsewhere in the region, with South Kor­ea, China, and Taiwan posting strong export growth,” said Derrick Y Kam, economist at Morgan Stanley.

Echoing similar views, Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Bank, said India’s exports are benefiting from low base effects. Also, gold imports have likely moderated to around 57 tonnes on tapering off the festive demand and non-oil non-gold imports to moderate largely driven by base effect.

However, some analysts forecast trade deficit to widen primarily due to a continued increase in oil prices, which may have boosted the average monthly import bill by $2 billion in the past three months.

“The seasonal rise in gold demand may also have caused a widening of the trade deficit, though gold demand in the past three months has remained much lower than during same period last year,” said Kanika Pasricha, economist at Standard Chartered Bank.

(With inputs from PTI & TickerNews Service )