NOTA outperforms SP, AAP, NCP in five states
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 12 December 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The NOTA or none of the above option appeared to have outperformed several political parties, including AAP and Samajwadi Party, which contested the assembly polls in the five states.

According to the electi­on commission’s website at 5.45 pm on Tuesday, the NO­TA votes ranged as high as 2.1 per cent in Chhattisg­a­rh to 0.5 per cent in Mizoram.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which fielded its candidates on 85 seats out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, got 0.9 per cent of votes while NOTA votes were 2.1 per cent of the counted votes in the state.

Similarly, Samajwadi Party and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) got 0.2 per cent and 0.2 per cent votes respectively in Chhattisgarh.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) got 0.4 per cent votes in the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, NOTA votes were 1.5 per cent of the total counted votes. Samajwadi Party got one per cent while AAP got 0.7 per cent votes.

The NOTA votes in Rajasthan elections were 1.3 per cent. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and SP got 1.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent votes respectively. The AAP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) received 0.4 per cent votes each in the state.

In Telangana assembly polls, NOTA got 1.1 per cent of votes while NCP got 0.2 per cent of votes. The CPI(M) polled 0.4 per cent votes while CPI received 0.4 per cent votes.

In Mizoram, NOTA got 0.5 per cent of votes while People’s Represent for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) got 0.2 per cent of votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was behind its main rival Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It was locked in a close contest with the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, according to latest trends.

More From Plan and Policy
Surjit Bhalla quits PM’s economic council

Economist Surjit Bhalla, who had faulted the Niti Aayog’s involvement in the release of re-stated economic growth numbers of the UPA government, has resigned as a member of the Prime Minister's Eco

Four cops killed by terrorists in J&K

Four policemen were killed on Tuesday when Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked a guard post outside a minority pocket in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.

13 Raj ministers lose election

As many as 13 of 19 ministers in the outgoing Vasundhara Raje government have lost the Assembly elections in Rajasthan as results and trends brought electoral reverses for the ruling BJP.

Congress upsets BJP applecart in stronghold

The end of electoral victory drought in the Congress might have revived hope for the party to pose a stiff challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 but it would be naïve to assume that the