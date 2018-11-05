Not invited, Delhi BJP chief creates ruckus at Signature bridge opening

High drama prevailed on Sunday at the Signature Bridge with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and scores of supporters staging a protest for allegedly not being invited to inaugural event of the newly-built city landmark. Tiwari and his supporters allegedly also entered into a scuffle with AAP members and police at the event. The chief minister and his deputy were not present when the protest took place.

Reacting to the incident, Kejriwal tweeted, “Unprecedented. Chaos by BJP at Signature Bridge inauguration. Its a Del govt prog. Police mute spectator. Can LG, being head of Del police, ensure peace and order at Signature bridge inauguration site?” BJP, however, claimed that AAP leader Amanatullah Khan used abusive language and pushed Tiwari.

Tiwari had expressed displeasure over not being invited to the inaugural function of the bridge despite being Member of Parliament from the area. Tiwari is MP from North East Delhi and the bridge comes in his constituency. He had also taken a dig at Kejriwal government tweeting, “I will be present at Signature bridge to welcome the Chief Minister. After all I am MP of the area. It took 15 years and Rs 1,500 crore to build the bridge, its shameful.”

Replying to Tiwari's tweet, Sisodia had said that entire Delhi including he were invited to the inauguration function and expected him to maintain dignity of the event.

Signature bridge, connects the Wazirabad across the river Yamuna to the inner city and will reduce the travel time between north and northeast Delhi, will be thrown open for public on Monday. The bridge is double the height of Qutub Minar and has been delayed over 14 years. The bridge will be a big relief to commuters who were earlier stuck up in long traffic jams over a narrow bridge in Wazirabad.