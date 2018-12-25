North India shivers as cold waves continues
By  
FC Bureau & PTI
  , Tuesday, 25 December 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The cold wave sweeping large parts of north India continued unabated on Monday, with Srinagar witnessing its coldest night in 11 years at minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, resulting in partial freezing of the Dal Lake, and Amritsar reeling at 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Delhiites woke up to a chilly Monday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 4.6 degrees Celsius. The fall in temperature is due to cold wave conditions prevailing over northwest India, the Meteorological Department (Met) said.

The minimum temperature in the national capital was three notches below the season's average, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 21.2 degrees Celsius, it said. On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 22 and 3.7 degrees Celsius respectively

Srinagar — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — recorded its coldest night in 11 years as the mercury plunged to minus 6.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, a Met official said.

The cold wave resulted in freezing of some water bodies, including the fringes of the famous Dal Lake, and residential water supply pipes. The all-time low recorded in Srinagar in the month of December is minus 12.8 degrees Celsius on December 13, 1934.

"Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius. This is the coldest recorded temperature in the city in almost 11 years.  The city had registered a low of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius on December 31, 2007," he told PTI.

 He official said Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley - in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius, while the nearby Kokernag town registered a low of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

