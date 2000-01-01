Nominated agencies need not pay GST on gold import upfront

The finance ministry has corrected the anomaly with regard to collection of GST on gold imported by nominated agencies. GST on the imported gold need not be paid upfront by the nominated agency, instead it can pay the tax after collecting it from the customer.
The customs department in its recent notification specified that nominated agencies could import gold paying the basic customs duty. GST can now be paid only after it is collected from end-customer.
Under the new regime, gold attracts a GST of 3 per cent. This is calculated on the tariff of the gold at the time of importing after paying the customs duty of 10 per cent. In August, the government had clarified banks and nominated agencies will have to pay 3 per cent tax under GST, which can be claimed as input tax credit.
“As gold is a price-fluctuating commodity, the nominated agencies and banks were in a tricky situation while importing gold. They would pay GST of the gold on the tariff of the metal at the time of import after paying the basic customs duty. GST rate will be different when the gold reaches customer as the price is dynamic and keeps fluctuating on a daily basis,” said Sudheesh Nambiath, lead analyst (precious metals demand), GFMS, South Asia and the UAE.
The nominated agencies and importing banks had to bear losses if the prices went down. To correct this anomaly, the government has amended June 30 and September 15 notifications.
Twentyone banks and 5 nominated agencies import gold and supplied to the market. The gold imports between January and September have gone up 28 per cent to 653 tonnes. With an additional 150 tonnes expected to be shipped in during the October-December, India may to see gold imports rising to 800 tonnes, fuelling concerns about widening trade deficit.