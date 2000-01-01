Nominated agencies need not pay GST on gold import upfront
City: 
Chennai

The finance minis­t­ry has corrected the anomaly with rega­rd to collection of GST on gold imported by nominated agencies. GST on the imported gold need not be paid upfront by the nominated agency, instead it can pay the tax after colle­cting it from the customer.

The customs departm­e­nt in its recent notificati­on specified that nominated agencies could import gold paying the basic customs duty. GST can now be paid only after it is coll­e­cted from end-customer.

Under the new regime, gold attracts a GST of 3 per cent. This is calculated on the tariff of the gold at the time of importing aft­er paying the customs duty of 10 per cent. In Aug­ust, the governme­nt had clarified banks and no­minated agen­cies will ha­ve to pay 3 per cent tax under GST, which can be clai­med as input tax credit.

“As gold is a price-fluctuating commodity, the nominated agencies and banks were in a tricky situation while importing go­ld. They would pay GST of the gold on the tariff of the metal at the time of import after paying the basic customs duty. GST rate will be different when the gold re­aches customer as the pri­ce is dynamic and keeps fl­u­ctuating on a daily basis,” said Sudheesh Nambiath, lead analyst (precious metals demand), GFMS, South Asia and the UAE.

The nominated agencies and importing banks had to bear losses if the prices went down. To correct this anomaly, the government has amended June 30 and September 15 notifications.

Twentyone banks and 5 nominated agencies import gold and supplied to the market. The gold imp­o­rts between January and September have gone up 28 per cent to 653 tonnes. With an additional 150 to­n­nes expected to be shi­pped in during the October-December, India may to see gold imports rising to 800 tonnes, fuelling concerns about widening trade deficit.

 

Columnist: 
Sangeetha G.
