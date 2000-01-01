A spike in suspicious transaction reports (STRs) post-demonetisation has the investigators on their toes, as they get to the root of dubious financial transactions after the biggest crackdown on black money. Data shows the number of STRs referred for further action has gone up from 53,819 in 2015-16 to 58,223 in 2016-17 and 65,829 in 2017-18. “I am not surprised by the increase in number of suspicious transactions as there is heightened surveillance by tax authorities over transactions. In fact, it was expected,” said Riaz Thingna, director at advisory firm Grant Thornton.

“Action is being taken more stringently now than before against suspicious transactions,” he added.

The STRs are tracked by the elite Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) under the finance ministry to keep a check on funding of terrorist activities and money laundering, which are then forwarded to various law enforcement agencies. Before forwarding the cases to the enforcement authorities, the FIU analyses the suspicious reports taking help from additional information available in its database.

Among various entities, banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are required to report all transactions beyond a threshold to the FIU. Actions are taken against the offenders under various laws such as Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Further, the income tax (I-T) department has deployed advanced data analytics tools post demonetisation to identify tax offenders. Following the note ban, it had sent notices to lakhs of suspected offenders seeking clarification over their cash dealings.

“There are systems in place to check all kinds of economic crimes. After demonetisation, these systems have been further strengthened,” said an official.