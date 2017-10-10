No respite for banks as bad loans hit record $146 billion

Indian banks’ sour loans hit a record Rs 9,50,000 crore ($145.56 billion) at the end of June, unpublished data shows, suggesting Asia’s third-largest economy is no nearer to bringing its bad debt problems under control.

A review of RBI data obtained through right to information requests shows banks’ total stressed loans – including non-performing and restructured or rolled over loans – rose 4.5 per cent in the six months to end-June. In the previous 6 mon­ths they had risen 5.8 per cent.

While banks remain the main source of funding for India’s companies, the stubborn bad debt pro­blem has eaten into bank profits and chok­ed off new lending, especially to smaller firms, at a time when an economy that depends on them is stalling.

India grew at its slowest pace in three years in April-June – a concern for the prime minister Narendra Modi, who faces elections in 2019 and has pledged to create millions of new jobs before then.

Banks are having to take higher provisions to account for more defaulters being pushed into bankruptcy. And margins are likely to be squeezed further by proposed new rules to encourage commercial ban­ks to pass on central bank interest rate cuts.

To be sure, the bulk of India’s sour loans is in the state banks and stem from lending to large conglomerates, especially in steel and infrastructure. But analysts say the rise in bad loans among small firms, and even retail borrowing, are worrying and will do little to encourage new loans to help fuel growth.

“On the corporate side, we think it’s a recognition cycle which is nearing an end,” said Alka Anbarasu, senior analyst at Moody’s Investor Service, referring to more bad loans being recognised as such, as banks come under pressure from RBI and other regulators. “But it’s really those data points beyond corporate that are causing some worry,” she said.

Anbarasu forecast weak quarters ahead for banks before profitability picks up, and several senior bankers from public sector lenders – which account for more than two-thirds of Indian banking assets – agreed the months ahead would be strained. Stressed loans as a percentage of total loans reached 12.6 per cent at end-June, according to RBI data, the highest level in at least 15 years.

Part of the issue for banks and the government is a strict provisioning regime: RBI wants banks to provide for at least 50 per cent of the secured loans to companies taken to bankruptcy proceedings, and 100 per cent for the unsecured part. A dozen of the biggest such cases account for nearly Rs 1,78,000 crore, or a quarter of total non-performing assets.

For those companies, banks will need to provide Rs 18,000 crore on top of existing provisions, according to July estimates from India Ratings and Research, the local affiliate of Fitch Ratings. More than 20 other sizeable companies are at risk of being taken to bankruptcy court.

Bankers say these and other pressures – including rising government bond yields that forced banks to post mark-to-market losses – have added to the squeeze, and hit new loans.

According to RBI data, new loans grew at just about 5 per cent in the year to March, the lowest growth rate in more than six decades. Several banks have already cut back their loan books to conserve capital.

“What are they (RBI) thinking while they’re taking these steps all at the same time?” said a treasurer at a state-run bank, who didn’t want to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue. “Do they want banks to wind up their businesses, or do they want to save the banks?”

Treasury income accounted for 22.7 per cent of banks’ operating profits in the last financial year, doubling its share from a year earlier, India Ratings estimates.