No MSP for seven kharif crops could cost farmers Rs 2L cr

Farmers in the country will lose as high as Rs 2.03 lakh crore in selling only seven kharif crops due to delay in implementing BJP’s election promise of fixing the support price at 50 per cent over their cost of production.

These crops include paddy, maize and soybean.

Calling it a plunder, leaders of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said 184 organisations in the country have come together to press for the demand that the government should implement its election promise in fixing the minimum support price (MSP).

VM Singh, convenor of AIKSCC, said the government should not expect farmers to bear the cost in providing cheaper food to consumers.

Asked if raising the MSPs would not lead to higher inflation, Singh called upon the government to subsidise input costs such as diesel and fertilisers, which he said is a practice followed in developed countries.

Crop prices have crashed across regions, he said quoting data maintained by the government. “All major crops are selling below their price last year and also lower than the MSPs,” he alleged.

Even if the government ensures that farmers get the MSPs in the top seven crops –paddy, maize, soybean, cotton, bajra, groundnut and urad – they will be richer by Rs 35,968 crore this kharif season. Singh said due to ma­rket prices ruling below MSPs, growers of these crops have lost Rs 6,283 crore since October 15.

However, the estimated loss is based on the current market rates. While arriving at the potential loss, the AIKSCC has taken the weighted average price of the crops in major growing states based on the ‘modal price’ between October 15 and November 8. Modal price is the average rate at which maximum transaction (volume) of a crop takes place in a mandi.

“Just considering paddy, maize, soybean, cotton, ba­jra, groundnut and urad cr­ops, their arrival in the mandis so far and the actual market prices, farmers have lost Rs 6,283 crore compared with the MSP,” a statement by the organisation said.

These are mostly conservative estimates because the actual prices obtained by farmers in many cases are much below the official APMC market prices used in these estimates.

In the 2014 election manifesto, the party had said: “BJP will take steps to enhance the profitability in agriculture, by ensuring a minimum of 50 per cent profits over the cost of production, cheaper agriculture inputs and credit, introducing latest technologies for farming and high yielding seeds and linking MGNREGA to agriculture.”

In May this year, agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh denied in Parliament that any such promise was ever made. “In the 2014 elections, we talked about raising farmers’ income by 1.5 times. But there are some people who understood it as raising the MSPs by 1.5 times. Only God can help those who have such thinking,” he had said.

The farmers leader reminded the government that the promise to fix the MSP at 50 per cent over cost was made by prime minister Narendra Modi in a number of election rallies during 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

AIKSCC will organise a rally on November 20 to “highlight this betrayal of farmers by this government,” Singh said.