No bids for AI yet, deadline closes today

The government has not received any bids so far for its 76 per cent stake in Air India but it hopes initial offers to pour in on May 31, the cut-off date for submitting expression of interest (EoI).

“We have not received any bid for Air India as yet. Expect bids to come in at the last hour just before the bids close on May 31,” aviation secretary RN Choubey told reporters adding that the deadline for the EoI would not be extended.

Industry sources, however, told FC that many companies are likely to take part in the EoI and even some surprises may come. The government had earlier extended the deadline for submission of bids while clarifying on various queries raised by the prospective bidders.

One of the strongest contenders, IndiGo had earlier announced to stay away from Air India bidding.

“We continue to expect significant interest at EoI stage. Post-EoI, subject to further changes especially related to working capital debt and labour successful outcome could be expected,” said Kapil Kaul, an industry veteran and chief executive officer (Indian subcontinent & Middle East) at global advisory Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA). The government had on March 28 kicked off the disinvestment process of the state-run carrier with the issue of the preliminary information memorandum (PIM) for the proposed sale of 76 per cent stake in it along with management control to private entities. The government also made it clear that it would have the rights of a “minority shareholder” with 24 per cent stake in Air India post disinvestment.

As per the current schedule, the highest bidder for the airline would be known by the end of August and the disinvestment process would be completed by year-end with transfer of the ownership.

Earlier last week, aviation secretary Choubey had said that government will not sell the airline if the offer price is not adequate triggering speculation that the debt-laden carrier may eventually remain unsold.