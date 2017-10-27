Niti recommends 34 sick PSUs for strategic divestment

Government think-tank Niti Aayog on Thursday said it has recommended strategic disinvestment of 34 sick public sector units (PSUs), including Scooters India, Bharat Pumps & Compressors and Project & Development India.

The prime minister’s office (PMO) had asked the think-tank to look into the viability of sick state-run companies.

“We have recommended 34 sick PSUs for strategic disinvestment,” its CEO Amitabh Kant (in pic) said at an event here.

The government has budgeted to raise Rs 72,500 crore through stake sale in PSUs in the current fiscal. This includes Rs 46,500 crore from minority stake sale, Rs 15,000 crore from strategic disinvestment and Rs 11,000 crore from listing of PSU insurance companies. Among those targeted for sale this year are Scooters India, Bharat Pumps & Compressors and Project & Development India. Other companies include Ferro Scrap Nigam in Chhattisgarh, Pawan Hans Helicopters and Hindustan Prefabs in Delhi, Bridge and Roof Co India located in Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal.