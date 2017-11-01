Nirmala should learn from Indira on handling Pak: Goa Cong chief
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 1 November 2017
City: 
Panaji/New Delhi

Tributes to former PM Mrs Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary," Prime Minister Modi tweet on Wednesday, even as he gave the prayer meeting at Shakti Sthal, where she was cremated, in New Delhi a miss.

His predecessor Manmohan Singh and former president Pranab Mukherjee, however, paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 33rd death anniversary. Mukherjee, Singh and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi were the first ones to pay floral tributes to the late prime minister at Shakti Sthal. Later, Singh and Rahul also attended a prayer meeting at the Indira Gandhi Memorial at 1 Akbar Road. Many former union ministers, senior Congress leaders and MPs were also present at both the places.

Mukherjee also tweeted, “Remembering PM Smt Indira Gandhi today. A strong leader and a visionary who served the nation till her last breath.”

Rahul put out a tweet remembering the words of his grandmother along with her picture saying, “Forgiveness is a virtue of the brave: Indira Gandhi.” Congress president Sonia Gandhi could not attend the programmes as she is indisposed. She has just returned home after being admitted to a hospital.

In Goa, addressing a function to mark the day, Goa Congress chief Shantaram Naik said that when dealing with Pakistan, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman should take a leaf out of Indira Gandhi’s page. “She should deal with Pakistan from a position of strength and should not be a mere showpiece which PM Modi would like her to be. Since PM Modi has chosen a woman to helm the defence ministry, he should encourage her to be like Indira Gandhi who liberated Bangladesh showing strength and determination, and taught Pakistan a lesson of a lifetime, the Congress leader said.

The Congress remembers the role played by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in keeping the country united, but BJP leaders and workers, with their divisive approach, are working against Patel’s teachings, Naik said. Modi made a reference to Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi in his recent Mann Ki Baat address only because of the approaching Gujarat polls, he alleged.

 

More From Plan and Policy
Car sales to grow by 9-10% in FY18

The Indian passenger vehicle industry, one of the most important economic indicators in India, is likely to consolidate on its growth path for the fourth year in a row since FY2014, the year when i

Fiscal deficit touches 91.3% of FY18 target in 6 months

India's fiscal deficit at the end of the first half of the current fiscal touched 91.3 per cent of the budget estimate, mainly due to rise in expenditure.

PM, FM hail policies for India's rise to 100th spot in ease of doing biz

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday sought validation of the Modi government's economic policies after India leapfrogged 30 places into the prestigious top 100 Club on the World Bank's 'Ease o

Navy clears 111 choppers buy worth Rs 21,738 cr

The Indian Navy can expect to overcome acute shortage of helicopters as the government on Tuesday cleared the long pending procurement of 111 utility choppers worth Rs 21,738 crore.