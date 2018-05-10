Nine in the race for RBI deputy governor’s post, interview today

A search panel headed by the cabinet secretary will interview nine short-listed candidates tomorrow to find a successor to RBI deputy governor SS Mundra, who completed his three-year term in July last year.

Out of about 40 applications received, the financial sector regulatory appointment search committee (FSRASC) has short-listed nine names who will appear for interview scheduled on Thursday, sources said.

Some of the bankers who have been shortlisted are IDBI Bank managing director MK Jain and SBI managing directors B Sriram and PK Gupta. A few other na­mes from the private sector and some serving bureaucrats have also been called for interview, sources said.

As per the RBI Act, the central bank should have four deputy governors – two from within the ranks and one commercial banker and another an economist to head the monetary policy department. The search pa­nel also includes the RBI governor, the financial services secretary and some independent members.

Although interviews were conducted on July 29 last year, the government decided to start the process all over again in January this year. According to the public notice published on the ministry’s website earlier this year, applicants should have at least 15 years of experience in banking and financial market operations.

Besides, applicants sho­uld have extensive experience as a full-time director or board member and possess understanding at a very senior level, of supervision and compliance in the financial sector, it had said.