Benchmark Nifty declined for the third session to end 47.10 points lower at 10,930.45 Friday, dragged by strong selling pressure in metal, realty, auto, infra, media, pharma and IT sectors.



Investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of RBI's policy meeting next week. Surging crude oil prices and negative sentiment in global equities also added to the gloom.



Overseas, European stocks were trading lower while Asian shares ended mixed.



The Nifty 50 index fell 47.10 points or 0.43 per cent to 10,930.45, its lowest closing level since July 9, 2018.



It saw an intra-day movement of 183.80 points.



Sector-wise, Metal fell 5.02 per cent, Realty 4.75 per cent, Infra 2.57 per cent, Auto 2.29 per cent, Media 1.81 per cent, Pharma 1.19 per cent, IT 1.12 per cent and PSU bank 0.87 per cent.



However, Finance Service rose 0.50 per cent, Bank 0.31 per cent, FMCG 0.33 per cent, Private bank 0.13 per cent and Energy 0.01 per cent.



Major index gainers were Axis Bank, ITC, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ONGC, Wipro, Infosys, IOC, HPCL and Bajaj Finserv.



Losers included Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCo, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Vedanta.



The market breadth, indicating its overall health, remained negative. On the NSE, 268 stocks advanced, 1,621 declined and 62 remained unchanged.



Total securities that hit their price bands were 388.



Turnover in the cash segment rose to Rs 45,131.82 crore from Rs 42,009.69 crore as on Thursday.



A total of 21,293.55 lakh shares changed hands in 1,76,26,580 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,42,92,302.04 crore.