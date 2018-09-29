Nifty ends below 11,000 mark, down 47.10 points
By  
Press Trust of India
  , Saturday, 29 September 2018
City: 
Mumbai

Benchmark Nifty declined for the third session to end 47.10 points lower at 10,930.45 Friday, dragged by strong selling pressure in metal, realty, auto, infra, media, pharma and IT sectors.

Investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of RBI's policy meeting next week. Surging crude oil prices and negative sentiment in global equities also added to the gloom. 

Overseas, European stocks were trading lower while Asian shares ended mixed.

The Nifty 50 index fell 47.10 points or 0.43 per cent to 10,930.45, its lowest closing level since July 9, 2018. 

It saw an intra-day movement of 183.80 points.

Sector-wise, Metal fell 5.02 per cent, Realty 4.75 per cent, Infra 2.57 per cent, Auto 2.29 per cent, Media 1.81 per cent, Pharma 1.19 per cent, IT 1.12 per cent and PSU bank 0.87 per cent. 

However, Finance Service rose 0.50 per cent, Bank 0.31 per cent, FMCG 0.33 per cent, Private bank 0.13 per cent and Energy 0.01 per cent.

Major index gainers were Axis Bank, ITC, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ONGC, Wipro, Infosys, IOC, HPCL and Bajaj Finserv.

Losers included Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCo, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Vedanta.

The market breadth, indicating its overall health, remained negative. On the NSE, 268 stocks advanced, 1,621 declined and 62 remained unchanged.

Total securities that hit their price bands were 388.

Turnover in the cash segment rose to Rs 45,131.82 crore from Rs 42,009.69 crore as on Thursday.

A total of 21,293.55 lakh shares changed hands in 1,76,26,580 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,42,92,302.04 crore.

More From Plan and Policy
SC records details of 5 arrested activists in its judgment

The Supreme Court judgement Friday refusing to grant relief to the five arrested rights activist in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case gave a graphic description of their activities a

Next year's Kumbh mela will give a glimpse of good governance in UP: BJP

The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh on Friday claimed that the Kumbh mela to be held in Allahabad next year will give a "glimpse" of its government's good governance in the state.

China not seeking to displace US as top power: FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi dismissed fears Friday that his country was seeking to overtake the United States as the pre-eminent world power, saying Beijing wants global harmony.

Govt’s Lokpal search panel to be headed by ex-SC judge Ranjana Desai

The Centre on Thursday constituted an eight-member search committee, to be headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, to recommend the chairperson and members of the anti-c