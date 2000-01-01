NHPS a great move, but funding suspect

The Union budget for 2018-19 rightly provides a focus on agriculture, he­althcare and education. The big move towards the path of universal healthcare coverage under the flagship National Health Pr­otection Scheme (NHPS), which will bring over 50 crore citizens with Rs 5 lakh per family income for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation is a transformational move for the country.

The question to answer is how will the scheme be funded and executed given the fact that health is also a state subject.

This move coupled with the announcement of setting up of 24 additional government medical colleges and hospitals brings healthcare to the centre stage in this budget.

In addition the increase in tax exemption for senior citizens on health insurance premium and medical expenditure is a good move.

This was also the opportune time for the Union finance minister to accord the infrastructure status to the healthcare sector and provide the much needed acceleration to capacity creation in the sector to insure that health services are available to all.