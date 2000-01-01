NHPS a great move, but funding suspect
By Invitation- Vishal Bali Chairman, Medwell Ventures

The Union budget for 2018-19 rightly provides a focus on agriculture, he­althcare and education. The big move towards the path of universal healthcare coverage under the flagship National Health Pr­otection Scheme (NHPS), which will bring over 50 crore citizens with Rs 5 lakh per family income for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation is a transformational move for the country.

The question to answer is how will the scheme be funded and executed given the fact that health is also a state subject. 

This move coupled with the announcement of setting up of 24 additional government medical colleges and hospitals brings healthcare to the centre stage in this budget. 

In addition the increase in tax exemption for senior citizens on health insurance premium and medical expenditure is a good move.

This was also the opportune time for the Union finance minister to accord the infrastructure status to the healthcare sector and provide the much needed acceleration to capacity creation in the sector to insure that health services are available to all.

More From Plan and Policy
3 PSU insurers to be merged and listed

With the three state-owned non-life insurance companies (National Insurance, United India Insurance and Oriental Insurance) in dire need of capital and their solvency position remaining weak, the g

FM fails to enthuse rural housing sector

For the country’s real estate sector, the only highpoint in the Union budget 2018-19 was possibly the announcement of a dedicated fund for the affordable housing segment under the National Housing

Divestment target points to likely consolidation of oil & gas PSUs

The direction of the fiscal deficit announced in the budget is in-line with our forecasts.

A bilingual budget that speaks to India & Bharat

Nearly four years of tough structural reforms, fiscal consolidation and courageous measures such as demonetisation and GST have allowed finance minister Arun Jaitley to boldly venture into uncharte