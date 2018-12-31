New NHAI norms may slow down project awards
By  
FC Bureau
  , Monday, 31 December 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The recently revised standard contract agreement for national highways Centrally-sponsored road works proposed to be implemented on EPC basis could lead to a decline in the pace of new project awards in the short to medium terms, with the pending land acquisition being a primary constraint, warns a report.

“While the pipeline of projects to be awarded remains strong with the Bharatmala Pariyojana gaining ground, the land acquisition issues could delay the awarding,” rating agency Icra said in a weekend report. The target for FY19 is to award 20,000 km projects with majority on the EPC mode.

“Given the land acquisition related issues, and stringent provisions in the revised EPC contract agreement, it is likely that the NHAI will proceed with awarding of contracts only once the land acquisition is in advanced stage,” it said.

