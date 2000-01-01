Navy clears 111 choppers buy worth Rs 21,738 cr

The Indian Navy can expect to overcome acute shortage of helicopters as the government on Tuesday cleared the long pending procurement of 111 utility choppers worth Rs 21,738 crore.

The procurement of light utility helicopters to replace the ageing fleet of Chetak and Cheetah choppers had been in the pipeline for several years.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman approved the initial Accceptance of Neccessity (AoN) for the choppers.

Under the plan, 16 helicopters will be purchased directly from the maker while the remaining would be manufactured in India. The production of these helicopters in India would be under the recently approved strategic partnership model which allows domestic companies to collaborate with foreign vendors to set up manufacturing facilities in the country for big ticket defence projects.

After the DAC decision, the foreign vendor with Indian partner would be identified. Under the strategic partnership programmes, the government had proposed to manufacture submarines, fighter jets and helicopters at home.

The naval utility helicopter production will be the first test case for strategic model framework.

The DAC also approved Acceptance of Necessity for nine Active Towed Array Sonar Systems (Advance) for the navy worth Rs 450 crore. The system helps warships in detecting hostile submarines.

Apart from the naval utility helicopters, the navy intends to buy 123 multi role helicopters as well. It had issued two requests for information for these purchases. There aren’t enough helicopters for deployment of naval warships. The new helicopters being procured by the navy will be capable of performing enhanced roles other than routine search and rescue missions, medical evacuation and disaster relief. The naval helicopters would also be armed with some anti-submarine capability.

The Indian Air Force and the Army, which also operates light utility helicopters, had already singled out Russian Kamov Ka 226-T choppers. But the selection of vendor for the naval project will be followed there.

Navy operates a fleet of around 140 ships. Most of these ships carry helicopters. But due to acute shortage, many warships are operating without helicopters. The government had earlier withdrawn contract for 56 helicotpers after failure of price negotiations with US vendor Sikorsky.

For years, the navy operated Cheetah and Chetak helicopters, which are not meant for maritime use as they are single engine. The navies around the world use twin engine helicopters, which are essential components of maritime operations.

Apart from the utility helicopters, there is shortage of multi-role helicopters as well. The navy is left with less than a dozen Kamov-28 and around 20 Sea King helicopters, which perform anti submarine warfare roles.