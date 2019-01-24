With various issues concerning the rubber sector, the government is developing a national rubber policy soon. The policy to be implemented by the commerce and industry ministry will address issues that will boost productivity in the sector.

Addressing an event, Union minister for commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu said, “The government is developing a national rubber policy to address various issues concerning the sector. The rubber industry will continue to grow faster, create more employment opportunities, increase exports and add to the economic output of India.”

“The government is working towards entering into free trade agreements with Africa and Latin America, where the first priority is the benefit of Indian industry,” he added.

Stating that India will become a 5-trillion dollar economy in the next few years, Prabhu said the share of manufacturing sector is expected add 20 per cent to this and the rubber industry can make a significant contribution to this.