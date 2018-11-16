Motormouth Ahuja not in BJP’s Raj candidate list

Having lost a sitting MP and MLA to the Opposition Congress over ticket distribution woes, the BJP is treading cautiously in announcing more candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan. In its second list of candidates, the saffron party has ensured the party’s motormouths are kept on tight leash.

Declaring names of 162 candidates for the 200-member assembly, the saffron party on Thursday dropped three ministers — Babulal Verma, Rajkumar Rinwa and Dhan Singh Rawat — and 15 sitting MLAs, including Gyandev Ahuja, who represents Ramgarh constituency in Alwar region. Interestingly, at least three dropped MLAs earlier made news for their controversial remarks.