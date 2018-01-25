As Modi talks tough, market fears tweaks in capital gain taxation

After the prime minister in Davos dropped hints of a tough budget for the corporate sector, the market now fears that the government may tinker with taxation of capital gains from equity holding.

Speculation is rife that the government will either remove the distinction between tax on long and short-term capital gains or will increase the holding period for STCG to three years from one year. This would mean that investors will have to hold equities for more than three years for availing of long term capital gain benefits.

There is also a buzz that the upcoming budget may hike the tenure of short-term capital gains (STCG) by over two years.

At present, STCG from equity is taxed at 15 per cent, if the holding period is less than one year and long-term capital gains (LTCG) are tax-free if stocks are sold after one year from the date of purchase. Experts fear that changes in taxation of capital gains from equity could be disruptive for the capital market.

“I am strongly in favour of status quo in order to maintain the momentum in the capital market which is essential for the government’s divestment programme and also for attracting foreign direct investment. Any move to tax capital gains in the market could prove disruptive for the market,” said Sailesh Haribhakti chairman Desai Haribhakti group.

The government also charges securities transaction tax (STT) on every purchase and sale of listed shares. Apart from that, there is dividend distribution tax that is charged on companies that declare dividends and an additional 10 per cent tax if the dividend income exceeds Rs 10 lakh.

Analysts fear that any change in taxation of capital gains could hit the momentum in the market as the move could prove big negative to equity investors.

“Taxing capital gains is likely to make equities unattractive for investors which will negatively affect capital formation. FPI inflows could also reverse if the holding period of LTCG goes up and it be trigger sell off in the market,” said Vijay Singhania, founder, Trade Smart

Online.

Some experts feel the government may concede the long-term demand for abolition of STT or it will allow investors to set off STT against LTCG.

Such measures if allowed will provide relief to the investors who will consider tax on capital gains a disincentive to invest in equities.

But the move could boost the government revenues as it is estimated to be losing over Rs 50,000 crore every year due to exemption of long-term capital gains tax.

“India’s growth rate is expected to accelerate over the coming year and is likely to improve further to 7.6 per cent by 2019-20 as key sectors would revive from disruptions related to the implementation of GST and demonetisation and this is a positive sign for tax collections going forward on the other with expectation LTCG, Tax collection will increase,” said Arpit Jain, assistant vice-president at Arihant Capital Markets.

“But, with higher spending targets in the rural and infrastructure sectors for 2022 and with governments lowering the corporate tax will not support much for government expansion plans,” Jain further said.