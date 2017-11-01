Modi skips event at Indira memorial, says attempts to run down Patel contribution

In a veiled attack on the Congress ahead of Gujarat polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said some parties and governments in the past have tried to run down and erase the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in unifying the country immediately after Independence.

Flagging off a run to commemorate the 142nd birth anniversary of Patel, Modi said due to the statesmanship and political acumen of the country’s first home minister, India is united today despite the colonial rulers’ wish that it was disintegrated into smaller states after Independence.

“There have been attempts to run down Patel, to ensure that the contribution of Patel is forgotten. But Sardar is Sardar, whether any government or party recognises his contribution or not but the nation and the youth will not forget him,” he said without naming any government or party. The youth of India respects him and his contribution towards the building of our nation,” he noted.

Modi’s comment bears significance as it came ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat, the state Patel belonged to. Modi said generation after generation of Indians will continue to remember Patel, particularly the youth, who will carry forward his legacy. The Run for Unity, which began from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, saw the participation of a large number of people, including sports personalities like Sardar Singh, Deepa Karmakar, Suresh Raina and Karnam Malleswari. The 1.5 km run here came to an end near the India Gate C-Hexagon-Shah Jahan Road radial.

At another event at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was both the architect and unifier of modern India but it is unfortunate that there has been no proper recognition of his monumental contribution and his legacy in unifying the country at its most critical juncture in the history.

“Sardar Patel was not only a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi but also his ardent follower,” Naidu said inaugurating a two-day national conference and an exhibition on ‘Making of a Gandhian Nationalist: Life and Times of Sardar Patel’, in the presence of Culture minister Mahesh Sharma. He said agriculture had been completely ignored post independence, contrary to Patel’s belief that it was the “basic culture of India”. “Agriculture and industry were like our eyes, both needing equal care, but the former had been treated unjustly. People are leaving agriculture...Today a farmer does not want his son to be a farmer. This is because agriculture is not remunerative anymore,” he said. In a bid to rectify the situation, the Modi government is focusing on agriculture... By 2022, the aim of the government is to double the income of agriculturists, the vice president said.