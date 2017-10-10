Modi faces stimulus dilemma

India’s festive season should be a time of celebration for textiles businessman Habib Ansari, who usually spends October counting a boom in profits from supplying retailers ahead of a month of peak shopping.

This year Ansari is grappling with losses, and blames a 50 per cent drop in sales in the last three months on co­nfusion wrought by the July launch of a national sales tax (GST) and the after-effects of a government crackdown on untaxed wealth. “Small garment units are not buying due to weak demand. We have cut down our workfo­r­ce to 600 from 1,200,” Ans­ari said from a textiles hub outside Mumbai, as laid off labourers napped in nearby warehouses.

Ansari’s woes highlight how Asia’s third-largest eco­n­o­my has cooled rapidly over five consecutive quart­e­rs as small- and medium-si­zed businesses across India report tumbling sales, undermining job creation and damaging sentiment in industries crucial to prime mi­n­ister Narendra Modi’s political powerbase.

That has pushed the prime minister in­to a tight corner – stepping up stimulus could reduce po­litical damage ahead of a round of state polls beginn­i­ng in December but shatter the confidence of inves­t­ors wo­rried about fiscal slippage.

The government is considering spending between Rs 40,000 crore and Rs 50,000 crore ($7.7 billion) more this financial year than it had budgeted for, two senior finance ministry officials told Reuters.

New Delhi has already cut petrol and diesel taxes, but the focus now is on wh­ether to spend more money on rural jobs, housing and recapitalisation of state-run banks, or to give targeted relief to sectors hit hardest by sliding growth, officials said.

“We face our toughest ch­allenge in 3 years,” said a government official, adding fiscal consolidation was un­d­er pressure amid slowing revenue receipts.

The economy grew at an annual 5.7 per cent year-on-year in the three months to end-June, its slowest in 3 years, while tax collection is falling – a turnaround from a year ago when India boasted the fastest growth among major economies.

People close to Modi, who romped to power in a landslide victory for his BJP in 2014, say he wants to control the political damage and ensure the economic slowdown remains temporary. Two BJP grandees, Yashw­ant Sinha, an ex-finance mi­nister, and Arun Shourie, a former cabinet minister, ha­ve been critical of Modi’s recent handling of economic reforms. But the prime minister has to walk a tight rope as pandering to populist policies could risk damaging investor confidence. The BJP has won praise from inve­stors after trimming the fiscal deficit from 4.5 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2013-14.

When the government last month hinted at more spending, India’s stock market skidded for seven consecutive days and the rupee dropped to its lowest level in six months as investors worried about the impact on public debt. On September 28, the government decided against announcing more borrowing and maintained a target for the 2017-18 financial year in line with a deficit of 3.2 per cent, a move welcomed by markets.

Modi could seek Parliament’s approval for up to Rs 50,000 crore in extra spending over the budgeted spen­d­ing, the two finance mini­stry officials said, which could widen the fiscal deficit to a three-year high of aro­und 3.7 per cent of GDP.

India’s former chief eco­nomist, Arvind Virmani, told Reuters there was no scope for additional spending.

Acknowledging the slide in sentiment, Modi took the rare step last week of defending his record in a 90-minute speech, calling the economic slowdown a blip, and promising relief.

Small and medium-sized businesses across India are, meanwhile, cutting staff because of falling demand.

The launch in July of the long-awaited goods and service tax (GST), which transformed India’s 29 states into a single customs union, has left firms at the bottom of the supply chain short of working capital. That came on top of Mo­di’s ‘demonetisation’ dec­i­s­ion last November, in which he suddenly ban­n­ed high-value banknotes to force people to dec­l­are illicit or untaxed wealth.

Smaller enterprises accustomed to dealing entirely in cash are now required to register themselves under GST and to file tax returns.

Rashid Tahir Momin, treasurer of the Bhiwandi Powerloom Weavers Federation, said more than 200,000 people have lost their jobs since July in the textiles hub outside Mumbai.

Previously exempt of tax or taxed at lower rates, the requirement to pay higher taxes and then claim them back has left the government owing $10 billion to the textiles, jewellery and other exporting industries.

On Friday, the government announced it would ease tax rules to help smaller businesses.

Narendra Jadhav, a lawmaker close to Modi, said the government was operati­ng with “a great sense of urg­e­ncy” to resolve the proble­ms faced by the small and medium enterprises. “Comp­laints are being no­t­ed and addressed. We are committ­ed to bring about structural ch­anges, create jobs & imp­rove infrastructure,“ he said.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had estimated a 16.4 per cent rise in tax receipts to $188.7 billion this year, but the government faces a shortfall of up to Rs 1,00,000 crore following the GST launch, one of the two finance ministry officials said.

India’s fiscal deficit including federal and state borrowing is close to 6 per cent, and central bank governor Urjit Patel warned this month that further widening could hit fiscal stability.

Mahesh Vyas, head of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, said Rs 50,000 crore ($7.65 billion) of extra spending would not be sufficient to turn the economy round. “The government sh­o­uld send a clear message wh­e­ther it wants to provide a stimulus or not,” he said. “The uncertainty is hitting markets and any small stimulus would just be a waste of money,” Vyas said.