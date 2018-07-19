Mobocracy: Tharoor seeks PM’s reply, Rahul posts pop quiz

Blaming right-wing activists for death threats and vandalising his office, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has demanded action against ‘anti-national elements’ and the intervention of the Prime Minister. Five BJYM workers were arrested and released on bail on Tuesday for vandalism.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Tharoor said such attacks on people, who express dissent, destroy the idea of pluralism and violate the ground rules of the Constitution of freedom of speech and expression. Tharoor also raised the issue of the attack on Swami Agnivesh on Tuesday in Jharkhand and said it showed that there was no place for dissent. “We cannot and should not stand by hooliganism... The rule of law should prevail. I urge the Prime Minister to break his silence and seek action against anti-national elements,” Tharoor said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar sought to distance his party from the incidents saying the attacks were due to “state-organised terror” and the allegations that it was carried out by right-wing activists are “baseless and far from truth”. Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge said Kumar was misleading the House as the government had all intelligence agencies, and it can find out who were involved in the attack. Kumar said “law and order was a state government issue”.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also took up the BJP assault on social activist Swami Agnivesh. In a pop quiz posted on Twitter, Gandhi tagged a video of the assault shown by a news channel and asked, “I bow to the most powerful in the line. A person’s strength & power are all that are important to me. I use hatred & fear to maintain the hierarchy of power. I seek out the weakest & crush them. I rank all living beings based on their usefulness to me. Who am I?”