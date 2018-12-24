MCA wing speeds up fraud detection

The speedy implementation of a change of guard at the messy NBFC IL&FS spoke volumes of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs execution skills. One of its fraud detecting wing SFIO also was upto the mark in quickly getting into the action for investigating the trail of frauds.

It was based on a report of one of its Mumbai Regional directorate of MCA that The government took over IL&FS management and board as defaults by the infrastructure group and its subsidiaries triggered fears of a contagion in the financial markets and moved quickly to the National Company Law Tribunal or NCLT, which allowed the government’s petition to replace all board members.

Immediately MCA ensured that IL&FS’ suspended directors would not represent the company anywhere, as the NCLT ordered. The stakes were high as IL&FS and its subsidiaries, with a combined debt of more than Rs 91,000 crore, defaulted on obligations multiple times in the last couple of months. That led to concerns about non-bank lenders as fears spilled over to the equity markets.

This was the first such rescue of a private company since 2009 when the government took control of the erstwhile Satyam Computer Services and subsidiaries following India’s biggest accounting scandal. In fact, the government during its arguments cited the precedence of Satyam to press for immediate takeover of IL&FS.

The MCA later said the “extraordinary step” was taken to prevent further mismanagement in order to protect public interest. The fact that the company continued to pay dividends and huge managerial pay-outs regardless of looming liquidity crisis shows that the management had lost total credibility, it said. There have also been serious complaints on some of the companies for which an investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office has been ordered.

Since then with a new board and under the supervision of NCLT and MCA, the beleagured IL&FS hasgot guidance and direction and is now almost on way to pay back the lender next April onwards with its asset monetisation plans moving swiflty as bidders place faith the MCA managed show while parallel investigations go on to fix responsibilities.