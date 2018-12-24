MCA sets out path for the next year­

It was a year of several landmark decisions for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). In pursuance to objective of providing greater “ Ease of Doing Business” to all stakeholders, bring about greater transparency in corporate structure and better corporate compliance to enhance efficiency of the processes under Companies Act, 2013, the MCA took several initiatives over the last one year.

The important ones are Companies (Amendment) Act 2017, Companies (Amendment) Ordinance 2018, establishment of National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), amendments in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, eKYC drive for Directors of all companies and speedier processing of incorporation related applications, uniformity in application of rules and eradicating discretion.

And it is not for nothing that India’s rankings in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business has been lifted up. India has improved its ranking on the World Bank’s “Doing Business” 2019 report released on 31st October, 2018. As per the report, India has moved up 23 spots to 77th position as compared to 100th position in 2017 by improving its rank in six out of ten parameters relating to starting and doing business in India. The ministry can legitimately claim its share of credits towards starting a business, insolvency resolution and protection of minority interests. But it is the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code or IBC, which claimed limelight for MCA even over the quick action over IL&FS resurrections jointly done by Ministry of Economic Affairs and then taken forward by MCA.

INSOLVENCY & BANKRUPTCY

In year 2018, the President gave assent to promulgate Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amen­dment) Ordinance, 2018.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy process has taken good shape since 2017 and is a fast evolving legislation. A major factor behind the effectiveness of the new Code has been the adjudication by the Judiciary. The Code provides strict time limits for various procedures under it. In this process a rich- case law has evolved reducing the scope of legal uncertainty.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Act, 2018 notified on 19.01.2018 replaced IBC (Amendment) Ordinance which further amended provisions relating to prohibition on certain persons from submitting a resolution plan, so as to provide more clarity. Further, second amendment was also done by the way of Ordinance in August, 2018 on the recommendations of Insolvency Law Committee. The Ordinance was promulgated to amend the code to balance the interests of various stakeholders in the code, especially interests of home buyers and micro, small and medium enterprises, promoting resolution over liquidation of corporate debtor by lowering the voting threshold of committee of creditors and streamlining provisions relating to eligibility of resolution applicants.

It was the most vital work of MCA and the most prominet among the MCA credits are amedments to the IBC. According to E&Y, these amendment gives relief to home buyers. Home buyers and other real estate buyers were not recognized either as “financial reditors” (FC) or “operational creditors” prior to ordinance. Ordinance now provides that they will be treated as FC. As FC, they will have right to participate in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) through authorized representatives and have voting power to the extent of their outstanding. They would rank as other FCs and would get recovery in line with them, in case of liquidation scenario With RERA in place along with powers given to home buyers under IBC, the regulator has provided a level playing field to the home buyer.

It also allowed Initiation of CIRP by Corporate Applicant saying special resolution must be passed by shareholders of corporate debtor with at least ¾th majority mandatory for filing application. This meant the board of directors or authorised representative cannot unilaterally take the decision to file under IBC and the directors and officers would need to be mindful of provisions in the IBC, which impose civil and criminal sanctions on erstwhile directors and officers of the company for wrongful trading.

CoC voting threshold was also reduced from 75 to 66 per cent for major decisions and it did faciliate quick decision making and improve prospects for approval of viable resolution plan.

Applying for an extension for the CIRP period from 180 to 270 days, appointment and replacement of a resolution professional, approving a resolution plan, certain actions requiring approval of CoC and passing a resolution for liquidation while voting threshold reduced to 51 per cent for routine decisions. It also facilitated creditors to invoke personal or corporate guarantees during the CIRP that would provide better co-operation from promoters during resolution process. In a relief to financial creditors having substantial equity shareholding in corporate debtor, the amendment also provided for the regulated financial creditors who became a related party solely on account of conversion of debt into equity/ instruments, convertible into equity shall be exempted from the prohibition.

The most important amendment was reducing the scope of connected person. Prior to the ordinance, several financial entities having connected persons through their investee companies in India or abroad which suffered from the disqualifications (especially relating to NPAs) listed in Section 29A. Relaxation was provided to these financial entities including foreign financial investors. Relaxation of Section 29A should result in more resolution applicants for distressed corporate debtors and improve competition and value.

While some quarters say the IBC has been slow in giving either resolutions or recovery, the government says otherwise. According to corporate affairs secretary Injeti Srinivas, IBC has catalysed the recovery of around Rs 3 lakh crore from various default cases, directly or indirectly, since its inception in 2016. Creditors have recovered Rs 49,783 crore, or almost 56 per cent of their admitted claims, from 32 stressed companies where insolvency resolution plans were approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by the end of June, showed data compiled by the insolvency regulator.

The average recovery in the 60-odd insolvency cases that have seen resolution over the past two years has been to the tune of 46 per cent against just 26 per cent under the earlier Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) regime, Srinivas said, highlighting the effectiveness of the nascent insolvency framework.

Explaining the numbers, the secretary said while the resolution of the 60 cases have so far yielded around Rs 71,000 crore, some Rs 50,000 crore is expected to be recovered from Essar Steel, which is at the advanced stage of being resolved. These apart, around 3,500 cases involving defaults of Rs 1.2 lakh crore were withdrawn from the National Company Law Tribunals (NCLTs) before applications were admitted by the adjudicating authority, suggesting that creditors might have recovered money from debtors by just issuing threats of the IBC.

Non-performing assests (NPAs) worth another Rs 45,000-50,000 crore were converted to standard accounts after the borrowers had paid back, ostensibly due to fears of the IBC being invoked by the lenders. The IBC regulator IBBI says there is a need for greater bonding between the partners of this syste. Its chairman MS Sahoo was critical of the tendency of some stakeholders to blame the oversight mechanism for any delay in resolution. He pitched for greater coordination and cooperation between the committee of creditors and resolution professionals to speed up the process. Srinivas too seeks to ask the principal stakeholders of the insolvency ecosystem —the NCLTs, the committee of creditors and resolution professionals — to work towards expediting the resolution process.

Despite the average 44 per cent haircut that the creditors in general had to take in these cases, analysts said the IBC has performed much better than the earlier system where the recovery process was strenuous and yielded too little. Of course, the headline numbers are good primarily because of Bhushan Steel, which accounted for close to 64 per cent of the total claims by these 32 firms and an equal amount in recovery.

“The IBC as a system has worked better from the old systems under RBI where recovery used to take a lot of time, and wherever a one-time settlement took place, the amount was usually not more than 20 per cent . In many stressed firms were allowed debt restructuring, which only worsened their state of health. In contrast, the IBC 's time-bound resolution of default cases, is more decisive,” an analyst said.

So far, 1,198 corporates admitted under IBC, 52 cases resolved and 212 cases resulted in liquidation, says (IBBI) whole time member Navrang Saini. Nevertheless, once these old cases — where chances of a grand turnaround without massive investments are remote — are settled and new cases come in, recovery would be much higher, a senior government official said. This is because creditors can invoke insolvency proceedings against defaulting firms very early when chances of turning them around would be much higher and easier.

NATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING AUTHORITY

In the wake of accounting scams and frauds in the corporate sector, National Financial Reporting authority (NFRA) was notified as an independent regulator for auditing profession, which is one of the key changes brought in by the Companies Act 2013. NFRA will review the quality of corporate financial reporting in certain classes and subclasses of companies and take disciplinary action against auditors/audit firms for not discharging their statutory duties with due diligence. The decision is expected to result in higher foreign/domestic investments, acceleration of economic growth while supporting greater globalization of business by conforming to international standards and assisting in the evolution of audit profession. The jurisdiction of NFRA for investigation of chartered accountants and their firms under section 132 of the Act would extend to listed companies and large unlisted public companies, the threshold for which shall be prescribed in the rules. The Government has constituted this authority and has prescribed NFRA (Manner of Appointment and other Terms and Conditions of Service of Chairperson and Members) Rules, 2018 and NFRA Rules, 2018. R. Sridharan and Dr Prasenjit Mukherjee, have been appointed as chairperson and full time member respectively of NFRA on 1st October, 2018.

During the year, MCA allowed exemption of its fee for company incorporation where a government process of re-engineering has been implemented where zero fee for incorporation of all companies with authorized capital upto Rs10 lakh or those companies with no share capital but have upto 20 members.

The other key step towards more transparency and accountability was the eKYC drive for directors of all companies. . This drive is aimed at verification of individual directors and weed out non-existent/dummy ones and ultimately to clean up the Directors’ e-Registry. The KYC process is obtaining additional details such as AADHAAR, passport, personal mobile mumber and personal email ID. Further, for stakeholders who do not possess AADHAAR, an exception management is provided. There are around 33 Lakh DINs in the registry and around 15.88 Lakh DIN (Director Identification Number) holders have filed DIR KYC as on 30thNovember, 2018. In this drive, MCA managed to seed 11 lakh Aadhar card holders. This is one of its kinds of drive carried out anywhere in India.

NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL

To speed up matter related to resolution of bankruptcy and insolvency, MCA proposed setting up 8 special courts under the National Company Law Tribunal to deal with the insolvency cases. These courts are proposed to be set up in the busiest cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad. The proposal aims to reduce the mounting burden on the tribunal despite it having 11 benches all over India. To facilitate timely resolution of IBC cases, it is envisaged to set up exclusive IBC Courts under the NCLT benches of Delhi, Mumbai to start with and step up infrastructure of NCLT. The aim is also to strengthen the insolvency process for faster resolution of NPAs.

INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

In order to bring more transparent accounting, MCA notified Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 115 which would be effective from 1st April 2018. Ind AS 115 is a new revenue recognition standard for customer contracts in line with the international financial reporting standards which will help in more transparent accounting of revenues with an impact on companies operating in diverse sectors, including technology, real estate and telecom. The objective is to establish the principles that should be applied when reporting useful information to users of financial statements. The standard requires an entity to recognize revenue “to depict the transfer of promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the entity expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services”

UNLISTED PUBLIC COMPANIES

In order to bring about greater transparency in Corporate structure and in view of advantages of dematerialisation of securities, especially in terms of KYC and investor protection, the government’s focus on “Digital India” and the enabling provisions available under section 29(1)(b) of the CA-13, the Ministry has amended the relevant rules to apply the dematerialisation requirements to unlisted public companies, in addition to listed companies. Consultation was held in this regard with all stakeholders and rules were amended on 10th September, 2018 to mandate, w.e.f. 2ndOctober, 2018, issue and transfer of securities by unlisted public companies in demat form only.

INVESTOR EDUCATION

The Investor Education & Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority unveiled its new logo in 2018 to provide for strong brand presence and recognition. The IEPF authority also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CSC e-governance Services India, wherein the latter would identify village level entrepreneurs for investor awareness projects, among other activities. MCA is actively looking at further reforms in IEPF.

To review the existing claim settlement processes a committee of practicing company secretaries was constituted through the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The committee had reviewed the existing processes and have recommended that the entire process should be made online with e-verification of the claims by the companies, online PAN based verification of the claimant etc.

A new portal namely www.iepfportal.in has been developed for increasing the outreach of IAPs and monitoring the programmes conducted by the professional institutes, CSC e-governance and other partner institutions. The portal provides access to the partner institutions like ICAI, ICSI, ICoAI& IICA and CSC e-Governance for uploading the details of past & future programmes.

COMPETITION MATTERS

To enlarge the scope of debate of competition in India and to bring the best practices from around the world on competition issues, Competition Commission of India (CCI) successfully hosted the 17th International Competition Network (ICN) Annual Conference in March 2018 in New Delhi. Around 500 professional attended the conference from 70 plus countries, which included heads of competition agencies, representatives and stakeholders consisting of legal and economic professionals, international organizations and academics.

The MCA constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee for carrying out “Competition Assessment of existing policies” under the chairmanship of Shri. Ramesh Abhishek, secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion with representation from seven other ministries/organizations on dated 1st June, 2018. The prime focus of the committee was to conduct a review of select Acts/Rules/Policies/Regulations formulated in the recent past and some upcoming acts to look into issues of anti-competition aspects and to focus on any restrictions/provisions in laws that pose great threat to competition.

Further, in pursuance of its objective to ensure that legislation is in sync with the needs of strong economic fundamentals, the Government constituted a Competition Law Review Committee under Injeti Srinivas, secretary Corporate Affairs on dated 1st October, 2018. The Committee is mandated to review the Competition Act/Rules/Regulation, to look into international best practices and sectoral interfaces etc.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has amended the Combination Regulations. The post amendment regulations among others includes permitting withdrawal of notice and refilling the same by parties, allowing submission of voluntary modifications in response to notice, appointing agencies to supervise implementation of modification etc.

As part of competition Advocacy initiative at national and state level, CCI organised roadshows in Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad, including a National Conference on “Public procurement and Competition Law.” Similar roadshows with focus on competition matters are being held periodically and more are planned to be held in the coming months.

MCA did an effective job in 2018, Mostly IBC resolutions , fraud control , NPA recoveries through IBC will put it to test again in 2019. And not to forget the success of IL&FS plan of action by MCA.

