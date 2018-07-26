Maratha quota: bandh called off midway in Mumbai after violence

The ongoing stir by pro-quota Maratha groups in various places in Maharashtra since Monday, reached Mumbai on Wednesday morning but was called off just before 3 pm following violence.

As many as 447 persons were detained across the city as protesters damaged several buses, indulged in arson and pelted stones at local trains in several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and the adjoining Thane city, during the bandh called to press for reservation in jobs and education. Train movement on a section of the local network was affected due to the protests, police said. The Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Goa highways were blocked for hours by the protesters. Police used force, including teargas shelling and baton charge, to disperse the violent protesters at several places. Superintendent of Police Sandeep Patil suffered a minor injury in stone pelting in Satara, while two other policemen were injured in Navi Mumbai.

Marathas, a politically-influential community in Maharashtra, have been demanding reservation in jobs and education. This week’s agitation assumes significance as it comes just a year ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

The Congress has demanded a one-day special session of the state legislature to announce reservation for the Marathas. Both Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) support the demand.

On Sunday last, a 27-year-old protester, Kakasaheb Shinde, jumped off a bridge over Godavari river in Aurangabad and died. This led to intensification of the agitation. On Tuesday, a man, identified as Jagannath Sonawane, consumed a poisonous substance during the protest in Aurangabad. He died on Wednesday at a local government hospital.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha had given the call for the bandh, demanding an apology from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for alleging that some members from the community were planning violence at Pandharpur town in Solapur district. Fadnavis, who was scheduled to perform puja at a temple on Ashadhi Ekadashi on Monday, cancelled it after the Maratha outfits threatened to disrupt the event.

“We only wanted to prove that we are together and proved it. We never wanted protests to get violent and therefore, we are calling off our bandh in Mumbai for today,” Virendra Pawar, leader of the Morcha, told reporters here. “We suspect some people carried out violent activities with political motives.”

Another leader of the Morcha said a bandh may be called again on August 9 but a final call in this regard will be taken after consulting senior members of all Maratha morchas. The agitation leader said not a single representative from the government had reached out to the protesters.

Fadnavis, on the other hand, accused “certain leaders” of trying to create caste divisions in Maharashtra. He said his government had passed a law in this regard, but it was struck down by the high court. The state appealed against the high court decision in the SC but could not get a stay. “The case is pending in the HC. A state OBC Commission has been set up and a proposal is being prepared as per the law. We’re doing whatever is in our power. There is a need to resolve confusion about the mega-recruitment drive in government service. Instead of resorting to violence and protests, the community should come forward for talks with the government,” Fadnavis appealed.