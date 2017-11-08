Manmohan flays Modi over DeMo; Jaitley responds in kind

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday challenged former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s description of demonetisation as ‘organised loot,’ saying the note ban was an ethical drive and moral step. The two leaders traded barbs exactly a year after prime minister Narendra Modi banned high currency notes in a surprise decision on November 8, 2016. The Congress has decided to observe November 8 as black day while the ruling BJP is celebrating it as anti-black money day.

Addressing traders in poll-bound Gujarat, former PM Manmohan Singh, one of the strong critics of demonetisation, launched a scathing attack on PM Modi’s move, saying it was badly designed and hastily implemented.

Singh, a well-respected economist as well, said that nowhere in the world has any democracy taken such a coercive step. He pointed out the negative impact of the move and expressed fear that taxmen would be unleashed to unearth black money.

“The government says they will pursue all those who made large deposits in banks after demonetisation. In other words, the taxmen will be unleashed on these individuals. They will have to prove their innocence,” the former prime minister said.

In a strong rebuttal of the former PM’s statements, finance minister Jaitley said that PM Modi’s move was an ethical and moral economic exercise.

“An anti-black money drive is an ethical drive, a moral step. And what is morally and ethically correct has to be politically correct,” said Jaitley, adding that the real loot had taken place in the 2G scam, Commonwealth Games and allocation of coal block -- all the corruption scandals that took place during Manmohan Singh’ regime.

Jaitley also said the UPA’s tenure was characterised by policy paralysis, but the NDA had turned the perception completely around by introducing structural reforms.

But Singh also took on PM Modi for claiming that India had not progressed in the last 70 years, mostly under Congress rule. PM Modi has promised to make India developed by 2020.

“I must point out that while denigrating the past, the prime minister also tends to exaggerate what he will do in the future. He was recently quoted in the press as saying that India will become a developed country by 2022. I would be the happiest person in the world if he can deliver that. But is he really aware of what it implies?” Singh said.

The former PM said India would need a per capita income of $5,000 — equal to the per capita income of Greece — which is at the lower end of developed countries. “To increase our income five-fold in five years, we would have to achieve a growth rate of 35 per cent per year. No country has ever done this. Is Modiji promising he will do that?” the former prime minister asked.

The war of words between the Congress and the BJP has intensified over demonetisation and the roll out of goods and service tax (GST) in the run up to elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Jaitley said demonetisation had expanded the tax base and “less cash in the system may not end corruption but makes corruption difficult.”