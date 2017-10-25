To Make In India, We Have To Mine In India

Continuous decrease of the mining sector’s share in the economy is holding back India’s GDP growth. The mining sector can act as a force multiplier and contribute 7-8 per cent to GDP. Sunil Duggal, CEO of Hindustan Zinc (HZL), owned by mining mogul Anil Agarwal, in an interview with Financial Chronicle, spoke about role of the mining sector in boosting Indian infrastructure and in jobs creation. Duggal joined HZL in 2010 as executive director and became COO in 2012. Designated as deputy CEO in 2014, he was elevated to CEO and whole-time director in September 2015. One of the most profitable companies in India, in the second quarter Hindustan Zinc’s net profit rose 34 per cent to Rs 2,545 crore on a total income of Rs 5,796 crore, driven mainly by record silver volumes, though the higher commodity cycle did put some pressure on the cost. Excerpts:

HZL is the largest producer of zinc, lead and silver in India. How do you see the mining sector developing in India, as compared with the rest of the world?

The development of natural resources dates back to 50,000 years – in the Middle Paleolithic Chert mines of Nazlet Sabaha (or Safaha), a site on the western banks of the Nile River in Egypt. In India, zinc mining dates back to 3,000 years in Rajasthan at Zawar. India produces 87 minerals, which include 4 fuel minerals, 10 metallic minerals, 47 non-metallic minerals, 3 atomic minerals and 23 minor minerals.

Mining was important in the ancient times and is important today and for the survival of mankind. Development of natural resources is essential for sustaining economies as it gives birth to industrial development, ancillary industries, jobs and prosperity. Employment generation is a key result, but the end result is eradication of poverty.

But in the last one decade, the contribution of mining sector in GDP has been stagnant to nearly 1.2 per cent. It’s highly alarming. The Indian mining sector grew at a CAGR of 7.3 per cent in the last decade compared with 22 per cent in China in the same period. The mining sector in India employs a smaller percentage of population, just about 0.3 per cent compared with 3.8 per cent in South Africa, 1.4 per cent in Chile and 0.7 per cent in China. It is also true that employment in the Indian mining sector has grown at a rate of 3 per cent per annum over the last 10 years.

To ‘Make in India’ we have to ‘Mine in India’ and if we can do this, we would be able to address large unemployment issues.

Prime minister Narendra Modi has spoken about employment opportunities through development of the natural resources sector...

If you look at the McKinsey Global Institute report, it suggests development of the mining sector will be important if India has to achieve 7 per cent plus GDP growth. The report says the mining sector alone has the potential to create 6 million more jobs by 2025. The sector can contribute an additional $125 billion to India’s output and $47 billion to GDP by 2025.

About five years back, in 2012, the mining sector accounted for about 3 million direct and 8 million indirect jobs. Today, with the advent of global technology, that are environment-friendly, the mining sector aspires to contribute 7-8 per cent to India’s GDP and if this happens, India would realise a GDP of 9 per cent in the coming years. This is expected to create at least 25 million jobs, directly and indirectly. Since most mines are located in remote areas, the major impact on employment creation will be in rural areas.

Hindustan Zinc has set up a mining academy to train rural youths in jumbo drills and other heavy machinery used in the mining areas. We are confident of training hundreds of rural youths in these areas in the years to come. We are also one of the largest employers of engineers and management graduates in India. Nearly 12 per cent female employees work in decision-making positions at HZL.

The coal and other scams have seen the sector decelerate in a big way...

The mining sector contributed 3.4 per cent of India’s GDP in 1992-93, which declined to 3 per cent in 1999-2000 and further to 2.3 per cent in 2009-10. Currently, it stagnates at 1.2 per cent. Every 1 per cent increase in growth rate of the mining sector results in 1.2-1.4 per cent increment in expansion of industrial production and correspondingly rise of 0.3 per cent in the GDP growth rate. If I refer a report by Ficci, if India is looking to increase the share of mining sector to 5 per cent of the GDP in the next 20 years, this sector would be required to grow at the rate of 10-12 per cent annually.

The economies are simple. If India is unable to keep pace with the growing demand of infrastructure development, it would only be increasing the import bill. The import not only increases the cost but it also decreases the employment opportunities for the primary country. This becomes important since India currently is dealing with about 30 per cent of unemployed youth.

Example of Angul is unique. Due to Mahanadi Coal Field, large down-stream industries have been set up and that has resulted in increase in Angul’s GDP per capita from Rs 39,000 to Rs 101,000. Even the lowest income group in Angul has decreased from 67 per cent in 2002 to mere 25 per cent in 2012 and is expected to be less than 5 per cent by 2025.

India is also not spending on exploration. Without exploration how do you see metals security coming to India?

You are very right. India is also far behind in expenditure towards exploration. It accounts for only 0.3 per cent compared with 19 per cent by Canada, 12 per cent by Australia, 7 per cent by the US and 4.5 per cent by China. The Geological Survey of India needs to expand its focus on baseline data generation to encourage exploration activities for the development of the mining sector. Exploration in India is mostly limited to a depth of 50-100 metres against 300 metres in countries like Australia.

If India’s global ranking in production of minerals is an indication, it would not be wrong to say economies of other countries are growing due to sustainable mining and have been successful in addressing unemployment and poverty. We being a country of huge mineral reserves and resources are lagging behind because we are still struggling to implement even the existing policies. As for HZL we have earmarked substantial budget for exploration and that gives us edge globally towards mine and metal production.

HZL is the largest producer of zinc. One hears that you have plans to ramp up production to 1.2 million tonnes and eventually 1.5 million tonnes.

We have 1 million tonnes capacity and by FY20 we shall achieve the capacity to produce 1.2 million tonnes of metals. We are expanding our mines, de-bottlenecking smelters and setting up new metal recovery projects. Our shafts, both at Rampura Agucha and Sindesar Khurd mine, are expected to be commissioned by Q3 of FY19. With this pace, we expect to achieve the capacity to produce 1.5 million tonnes in the next 5 years. By the next year, HZL would be a fully under-ground mining company.

What about production of silver? You have a target to produce 500 tonnes this year and 1,000 tonnes in 3-5 years...

If you see H1 results, we have produced 255 tonnes of silver. We are quite comfortable to produce 500 tonnes, or even more, this financial year. Since we are setting up few recovery projects in the coming years we are confident to produce 1,000 tonnes in 3-5 years.

What is your outlook on metals for India?

The demand of minerals will grow 4-5 times over the next 12-15 years against a backdrop of globally decreasing resources. There would be a huge demand for the metals in view of the rapid urbanisation and growth in the manufacturing sector in countries like China, the US, Europe and even in India.

New sectors like railways and automobiles are also expected to use zinc for making the infrastructure and car bodies, respectively, corrosion resistant. The expansion of electricity network in rural areas and use of galvanised rebars in coastal infrastructure will also drive demand for zinc.

How do you see government policies in view of the new MMDR? Anything you would like to say to the Modi government as a frontline company from the sector?

In India, even for obtaining mining lease, it takes minimum of one year, which can be extended even to more than 5 years, as compared with just 30 days in Canada and 60 days in Australia. Now since the current government has strong focus on development of the natural resource sector, we are hopeful and confident that the mining leases will be cleared in the shortest possible timeframe.

The fact is we are already years behind. Since mine development takes about 3-5 years and setting up of smelters for processing minerals another 2-3 years, even if we start today, we would be able to achieve some results only by 2022. We have been advocating self-declaration, simple policies and quick decisions to promote the mining sector. Policies of self-accountability with provision of stringent punishment will deter mining companies from doing anything wrong.

The strategic plan document by the ministry of mines has impressively highlighted improvement in the functioning of GSI, IBM, R&D projects and the human resource development as few of the key areas. If the government wants to be a regulator and not the owner, then it should give a substantial space for the industries to develop the mining sector.