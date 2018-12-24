Mahagathbandhan incoherent alliance of rich dynasties: PM

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the proposed mega party coalition or a mahagathbandhan to take on the ruling BJP at the centre, terming it an “unholy alliance” of various political parties for ‘personal survival.’
People will see through the ‘incoherent alliance’ of ‘rich dynasties,’ Modi said during his interaction with booth workers from Chennai Central, Chennai North, Madurai, Tiruchirappally and Tiruvallur constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
The PM said the key constituent of the mega alliance — Telugu Desam Party — was formed against the very ‘high- handedness’ of the Congress by the veteran, late chief minister N T Ramarao, but that the party was now keen to join hands with Congress.
Further, some parties in the mahagathbandhan claimed to be inspired by the socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, but the veteran himself opposed Congress and its ideaologies, Modi said.
“Today several leaders are talking about a grand alliance or a mahagathbandhan. This alliance is for personal survival, not idealogy based support. This alliance is for power, not for the people. This alliance is for personal ambitions, not people’s aspirations,” he charged.
He recalled Lohia as saying that Congress is a ‘compromise party’,
which has made compromises on many ideological issues, national interest issues”.
Further, many leaders in the coalition were “arrested and tortured” during the Emergency, the prime minister said without referring to anyone. DMK president MK Stalin, who had recently proposed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as opposition’s prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, was one of the leaders incarcerated during the Emergency.
“Corrupt and criminal elements are supreme when these parties govern. It is common knowledge how the Congress harassed Mulayamji (SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav) with cases. Have these parties done justice to the ideals of Dr Lohia,” he said, adding the answer was a ‘resounding’ no. Further, the Congress and its ‘ecosytem’ spared none, Modi said and pointed out at the dismissal of the AIADMK government of the late chief minister M G Ramachandran in 1980.
Recalling the past rivalry between Congress and its southern ally DMK, Modi said none had forgotten where the two parties stood on the Jain commission. “That time Congress said either it is DMK or it is us. But today they are together. If not opportunism, what explains their alliance,” he asked. Taking on BJP’s former ally Telugu Desam Party, helmed by Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, he said it was floated by the N T Rama Rao “who faced the anger and high-handedness of the Congress.”