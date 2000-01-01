Long-term vision with electoral bias

Union Budget 2019-20 will have a human face, be progressive, farsighted, have a long term vision keeping electoral bias, will provision adequately to handle farm distress for the deprived and the most disadvantaged, provide way for millions in India to take pride in their knowledge and seek livelihoods with their skills and potential, further secure and provide for healthcare, education, basic income framework, housing and infrastructure developments for under-privileged in all sectors including agriculture, industry and services, ignoring the vote on account convention when elections are due.

The finance minister would especially make provision to tame distress, encourage employment and keep fiscal consolidation in place. The interim budget is expected to provide for tax relief to the poorest of the poor with increase of minimum exemption limit from Rs 2,50,000 to Rs 4,00,000 ; tax reduction to boast Middle class consumer spending and ease the corporate taxes for Small and Medium enterprises further, given slow growth due to weak finances available at their disposal with large number of banks under PCA. To not cause fiscal deficit concerns, the gap being created is expected to be filled by leaving surcharge on taxes from large enterprises and HNIs. However, the fiscal deficit despite large freebies, may show a slight rise and go up to 3.4 per cent of GDP than the targeted 3.3 per cent.

The government will aim to strengthen the social security net for all age brackets by re-enforcing basic Income schemes (including direct cash transfers) for farmers; direct cash transfers to landless labour per acre of land and an unemployment allowance for educated youth; healthcare facilities to strengthen Ayushman

Bharat; jobs for youth; shelter for all and food security for the poor BPL, EWS and handicapped through the AADHAR framework.

The 100 per cent village electrification and infrastructure connectivity of villages and mandi’s has been the key focus project of the government in the last 4 years. Apart from this further allocations would be aimed at safe drinking water supplies, swatch bharat, rural development, agriculture based financial inclusion and strengthening agro-allied sectors for better storage and ensuring Doubling of Farmer’s Income.

The Budget 2019-20 are expected to have the following focus

(a) Agriculture Farms, Farmers and the Rural Sector

Debt relief / farm relief through direct benefit transfers on per acre basis to the tune of ` 2-3 lakh crores. Given that the farm waivers (consolidating all states & those by centre) in the last 10 years has been ranging between Rs 1.5 - 2 lakh crore per year by various governments in power. Hence this has been India’s absorption capacity still providing for GDP above 6.5 per cent in last 10 years.

The buoyancy in direct tax revenue, dividends from PSUs and RBI would facilitate extra provisioning and the phasing out/consolidation of some of the subsidies and savings in various subsidies due to involvement of Aadhar would help reduce fiscal impact.

Provision for interest loan waiver for current and future farm loans.

Enhance spending on rural infrastructure and mandis to generate employment and fostering technology based farm empowerment through “Mobile Mandi and Mandis on Wheel” (Agarwal, 2018) to double farmers income and enhance efficiency of agriculture markets.

Enhance allocations for housing or poor in rural areas announcing scheme “roof on everyone’s head”

Grant tax incentives to boast investment in farms and rural area for agro based rural cooperatives / industries.

(b)Youth of India

Social security net for un-employed through basic income schemes/ unemployment allowance/ National Labour Employment exchange along lines of BSE/NSE (Agarwal, Agarwal, Agarwal & Agarwal, 2017)

Waivers of interest on student loans

Increase in amount / number of scholarships for research under JRF/SRF

Enhance allocation to universities funding for implementing 10 per cent quota for EWS category

Creation of more AIIMS, IITs, IIMs (including IIM Act)

Increase seats in higher education by 25 per cent

Enhanced allocation for skill development initiatives

(c) Women fostering India’s future

Scholarship schemes for higher education

Healthcare benefits especially for new girl child births

Introduction of maternity leaves in private sector

Bringing the contribution of women at home in the growth calculation framework

(d)Education and Health

Central funding for more IITs and AIIMS in states

Increase educational budget

(e) Business and industry

Employment based incentives (as in Switzerland & Nordic Europe)

Tax investments for investments in farms and rural

Reduce tax rates to 25 per cent

Rationalise indirect tax rates and smoothen GST slabs to enhance competitiveness

Ease financing for MSMEs (loan in an hour)

(f) Banking

Flushing banks with fresh liquidity

Removal of banks from PCA

RBI to develop roadmap for investment of Reserves in the long-term development

(g)Taxation

*Minimum exemption limit may be raised to Rs 4 lakh medical benefit enhancement education tax benefit rationalise indirect taxes such as custom duties, excise and VAT in tune with requirements of the economy chief economist Gita’s statement on India’s growth.

The IMF trajectory being 7.5 per cent for 2019-20 and 7.7 per cent for 2020 and that by former RBI governor Raghuram’s statement on India to surpass China in economic size re-affirms that the GST, demonetisation, less cash digital frameworks, inclusion of masses through Jan-dhan and Aadhar, jobs through Invest India start-ups and the stringent steps for resolution of NPAs in banks and the Insolvency Act are yielding positive outcomes for GDP growth, jobs and in containing inflation along with fiscal deficit. The budget reflect inputs to further strengthening the system to meet challenges of twin balance sheet, JAM, cooperative and competitive federalism, middle class subsidies, universal basic income, bad bank, one market in power, and India’s migration and internal trade fostering global markets inducing artificial intelligence (AI) frameworks for social enrichment.

India has made enormous strides in the last 73 years enjoying a rich heritage, intense diverse cultural and socially rich setup endowed with an energetic youth. The Economic growth and development in India, since 2014, has been the fastest in the world; social indicators for literacy, education, disease and mortality, and gender have steadily improved; and poverty has fallen since. All this is despite having a population base of around 1.3 billion people. The India dream pictured by former president late APJ Abdul Kalam in India 2020 and PM Narendra Modi in his speeches since 2014 is forcing reality and challenges difficult to comprehend in a dynamic world. All this can be made possible only because of the dedicated and law-abiding citizens of this great nation behind success of our sustained democratic progressive Bharat.

PM Modi’s endeviour to foster opportunities of a bright future for Indians and the Senior Citizens Dignity has been a key concern to induce desired growth in the economy. This needs to be attained by inducing efficiency and transparency in the governance; system of continuous healthy dialogue between the government and the people; respect for law through strengthening of education system; and empowerment of women who nurture our future as the true voice of tomorrow. I strongly feel that the reemergence of the feeling of sone ki chidiya (golden bird) in the hearts of every Hindustani for a better happy and healthy living in Bharat will get reensured and fostered with opening of opportunities and directions being etched through the interim Union Budget 2019-20.