Tata Motors-owned British luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover on Monday introduced the petrol variant of the F-Pace SUV to boost sales in the festive season which accounts for about 10-15 per cent of the annual car sales.

The Jaguar F-Pace with the petrol engine will be made available only in one variant called Prestige and it is priced at Rs 63.17 lakh.

The Mumbai-based automaker, which announced bookings for the petrol variant, said it has started manufacturing the petrol derivative of the Jaguar F-Pace SUV in India and that is a big move by the company.

Earlier, Jaguar India started assembling the diesel variant of the Jaguar F-Pace SUV in India from November 2017. The diesel variant of the car costs Rs 63.57 lakh.

The Jaguar F-Pace is the sixth vehicle from the Jaguar Land Rover stable to be assembled in India joining the likes of the Jaguar XE, XF, XJ along with the Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Evoque.

“In the two years since its launch in India, the Jaguar F-Pace has captivated the imagination of Jaguar fans and our discerning customers,” Rohit Suri, president and managing director at Jaguar Land Rover India, said.

With the launch of the locally manufactured Ingenium petrol derivative of the F-Pace, the appeal of the first Jaguar SUV is further enhanced, he added.

The F-Pace is powered by a 2-litre 4-cylinder, 184 kWTurbocharged Ingenium petrol engine, which churns out 247 bhp, while the torque figures stand at 365 Nm.

The F-Pace omes with an 8-speed automatic transmission, which powers all four wheels. The F-Pace petrol can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 7 seconds while the top speed is rated at 217 kmph.

The Jaguar F-PACE comes with a range of exciting features, including park assist, lane keep assist, cabin air ionisation, driver condition monitor, 360-degree parking sensors, adaptive LED headlights, Wi-Fi hotspot & pro services and 25.91 cm (10.2) touch screen.

Additional changes for model year 2019 include illuminated metal treadplates, chrome switches for the 10-way seats, suede cloth headliner and bright metal pedals.

The Jaguar range in India includes XE, XF, F-PACE, XJ and F-TYPE. These models are sold through 27 outlets across the country.