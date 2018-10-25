Left holds public hearing on deal

Left parties and activists on Wednesday upped the ante against the Modi government over the Rafale deal alleging that CBI director Alok Verma was “removed” to thwart a probe by the agency into the procurement of the fighter jets.

During a ‘Public Hearing on Rafale Scam’ here jointly organised by seven Left parties, leaders said a nation-wide agitation would be launched to take the message home to people to “demand accountability”. The government has been strongly rejecting all allegations levelled against it in connection with the Rafale deal.

The parties, including the CPI, the CPI(M) and the CPI(ML) also reiterated the demand for convening a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on it.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the Rafale deal not only highlights the“corruption” involved in it but also “is a potential national security threat, as a way is being opened for private players to gain access to technical details about the nature of the aircraft to be built”. The NDA government claims that everything is transparent in this case, then why are they afraid of a JPC, he asked.

“There are people who have run away from the country after defaulting on crores of rupees. A person facing charges of corruption was appointed as CBI special director. Then a midnight coup is done to remove the agency’s director, and an officer investigating the charge is sent to Andaman & Nicobar Islands,” he said.

CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy also attacked the government over the Rafale deal and recalled that the BJP was one of the opposition parties that had fiercely demanded a JPC into the Bofors scam that had rocked the Congress government.

Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan alleged that price of the aircraft was “ramped up” and the deal amounted to a “clear cut case of corruption” involving the government. Bhushan also alluded to the meeting he and veteran politicians Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie had with Verma on October 4 to submit a complaint in connection with the “scam”. “We had met the CBI director and submitted several documents, and the government had not quite liked him doing that. And, so he was removed, perhaps, because he wanted to investigate the Rafale deal allegations," the lawyer-activist alleged.