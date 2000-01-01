Tata Motors-owned British luxury sports car maker Jaguar Land Rover on Monday introduced a special edition for its 2019 Discovery Sport, christened Landmark Edition priced at Rs 53.77 lakh to take on German rivals such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi in Asia’s third biggest car mart.

This special edition marks Land Rover's first launch of the 2019 and commands a premium of Rs 1.30 lakh over its Discovery Sport SE variant on which it is based on.

This special-edition Discovery Sport gets three exclusive colours and minor cosmetic changes. It is also available only with diesel engine and it is slotted between the Discovery Sport SE and Discovery Sport HSE variants.

In the fiercely competitive luxury car market in the country dominated by German brands such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW, the Landmark Edition model rivals other luxury SUVs like the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC. But the Discovery Sport Landmark Edition gets minor cosmetic changes on the outside and inside, and three exclusive exterior colour options – Narvik Black, Yulong White and Corris Grey. “The introduction of the Landmark Edition for Model Year 2019 Discovery Sport further enhances the Discovery Sport portfolio,” Rohit Suri, president and managing director at Jaguar Land Rover India, said.

This special edition variant introduces remarkable features to the vehicle that fortify its exceptional capability, versatility and spirit of adventure, he boasted.

Powered by the 180hp, 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine, the special-edition SUV sports a new grey contrast roof, with all the exterior finishes, a new design front bumper and new 18-inch grey alloy wheels.

The cabin of the Landmark Edition gets new ebony-grained leather seats, a black headliner and a dark grey aluminium finish on the centre console.

Apart from these minor changes, the Discovery Sport Landmark Edition is identical to its standard seven-seat sibling. At Rs 53.77 lakh, the Landmark Edition slots between the Discovery Sport SE prieced at Rs 52.47 lakh and the Discovery Sport HSE at Rs 55.81 lakh.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport range now starts at Rs 44.68 lakh and goes up to Rs 61.27 lakh for the diesels, while the petrol line-up, powered by a 240hp, 2.0-litre engine, consists of the SE at Rs 50.36 lakh and the HSE at Rs 53.75 lakh at pan Indian showroom.

At the end of last year, Land Rover brand had launched the 2019 update for the Discovery Sport, adding the 180hp diesel across a larger section of its line-up and more equipment.

