Kushwaha joins opposition bench, more may follow suit

NDA’s loss became UPA’s gain as days after Bihar leader Upendra Kushwaha resigned from the Narendra Modi government, he joined the opposition alliance to fight against the BJP in the next elections.

Though a minor player in Bihar, Kushwaha’s exit was yet another ally trouble for the ruling BJP which faced another big desertion in the form of Telugum Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. Kushwaha has now joined the TDP in the anti-BJP front.

The leader of RSLP claimed that the BJP had become arrogant and gave no room for smaller parties in Bihar seat sharing arithmetic. After RSLP, another NDA partner Ram Vilas Paswan has threatened to walk out.

Speaking at the press conference in Congress headquarters, Khushwaha said that wholeheartedness shown by Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav was the reason behind his decision to join the grand alliance against the BJP.

Kushwaha was miffed with the BJP which decided to have a 50:50 seat sharing arrangement with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (U) leaving almost nothing for smaller parties. This meant that BJP and JD (U) will contest 16 seats each. Kushwaha would have one or two seats. Paswan is also facing the similar dilemma.

Kushwaha joined the UPA in the presence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadavi who tweeted that this is not the alliance of political parties but of the hearts of the people. “It is the alliance of the new agreement of farmers and youths. This is the alliance of the commitment to social justice. This alliance is against dictatorship and mobocracy, it is the alliance for the people of the people”.

Tejashwi also extended an invitation to Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janashakti Party to leave NDA. Paswan is seeking six Lok Sabha seats and a Rajya Sabha berth which looks like an ambitious number given the present circumstances. Known as a weather-cock of Indian politics, Paswan has been critical of his own government on a number of issues.

The NDA’s biggest jolt came earlier this year when TDP walked out and joined hands with the Congress in recent Telangana elections though the tie-up proved to be disastrous. But TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is playing a key role in forming the anti-BJP front for the next elections.

NDA’s another big partner Shiv Sena has been one of the biggest critics of the Modi government. The party remains part of the ruling alliance due to political compulsions but the two parties at the moment are behaving like strange bedfellows.

More churning is expected in the political environment as the parties are re-aligning themselves. The recent victory of the Congress in three states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana has given boost to the opposition’s alliance but at the same time parties like Mayawati’s BSP and Samajwadi Party (SP) are giving a tough time to become part of this effort. BSP and SP are vocal about going together in crucial Uttar Pradesh leaving the Congress outside. Even in Telangana, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is advocating anti-Congress and anti-BJP front. The ruling BJD in Odisha is also inclined more towards a third front and so is Trinamul Congress in West Bengal. There are differences in the opposition camp about who should lead the anti-Modi alliance which came to fore when DMK leader M K Stalin support Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate. The announcement made other allies uncomfortable forcing the Congress to play down the remark. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that the opposition will contest on a united plank in the next general elections.