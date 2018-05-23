Kumaraswamy swearing-in or joint Oppn meet for 2019?

More than a dozen opposition leaders will be attending the oath ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy, who takes over as the Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday, pending a floor test. The mega gathering is seen as a show of strength by the opposition, which is yet to put forth a cohesive effort to stitch up a united front to take on the BJP in next year’s general elections.

On Wednesday Kumaraswamy will take oath along with his deputy, Congress’ G Parameshwara. There was no word on whether Kumaraswamy would have a second deputy.

At a meeting on Tuesday evening, the Congress-JD(S) combine finalised the shape of the cabinet. Of the state’s 34 ministries, 22 would go to the Congress and 12, including the post of the chief minister, will be with the JD(S), said Parameshwara, who also heads the state unit of the Congress. The berths will be decided after floor test, which will be held on Thursday, said KK Venugopal, one of the key Congress leaders from Karnataka.

The JD(S) has managed to draw up an extended guest list that includes at least five chief ministers — Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Mamata Banerjee (Bengal), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), K Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana) and Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala) and senior leadership of several other parties such as Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh, DMK chief MK Stalin and actor-politician Kamal Haasan.

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily has already said that the swearing-in ceremony of Kumaraswamy would signal the formation of a “secular" and anti-BJP front in the country.” The expected presence of a galaxy of opposition leaders at the oath-taking is “really a forerunner meeting” towards building such a front. “All opposition, many of whom have not joined together at any time earlier....First time they are joining together... It signals the formation of anti-BJP, and positively for secular front in the country,” the former Karnataka chief minister added.

However the Karnataka chief minister-designate has acknowledged that running the Congress-JD(S) coalition government over the next five years will be a challenge. “This is a big challenge in my life. I’m not expecting that I will be able to fulfil my responsibilities as chiefminister easily,” Kumaraswamy, who was in Sringeri, the place where Adi Shankaracharya, exponent of the Advaita Vedanta philosophy, established his first matha, said. “People also have doubts, not only me, people in the state also have doubt whether this government will function smoothly. But I have belief that with the grace of Sharadambe and Sringeri jagadguru everything will go smoothly,” he told reporters.

The BJP will not attend the swearing-in at Bangalore Vidhan Soudha — its leaders will observe a protest on Wednesday.

Meanwhile on Tuesday the Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing to a plea filed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) challenging Karnataka governor’s decision to invite the Congress-JD(S) to form government. The court said the plea would be heard in the due course.