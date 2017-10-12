Kejriwal’s all-familiar WagonR stolen
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 12 October 2017
City: 
New Delhi

A Wagon R car, used by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal till the 2015 assembly polls, was stolen outside the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, the police said.

The humble Blue hatchback, which became synonymous with Kejriwal’s ‘aam aadmi’ image, was being used by an AAP functionary these days. “The car was parked outside the Delhi Secretariat. It went missing around 1 pm,” a senior police official said.

The car was donated to Kejriwal by Kundan Sharma, a software engineer, in January 2013.

 

More From Plan and Policy
Inflation, IIP numbers give govt sigh of relief

The latest economic numbers come as a breath of fresh air to the Modi government battling slowdown.

100 days of GST: Functioning of Council remarkable

GST has been touted as one of the biggest tax reforms since Independence in India.  The industry had been wanting for this reform to happen for a long time.

India 100th on global hunger index, trails North Korea

India has slipped in the global hunger index, although ahead of Pakistan, as more than one-fifth of the children under five weigh too little for their height and over a third are too short for thei

Talwars acquitted in daughter Aarushi, help Hemraj murders

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday acquitted Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in the 2008 murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj, saying that neither the circumstances nor the e