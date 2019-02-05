Karnataka to host a jumbo trade body meet in Bangalore

The tech capital Bangalore will host the first edition of the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce and Industry Business Meet between February 25th and 27th, in association with the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) and the government of Karnataka. The Business Meet is expected to direct investments to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore to state from over 23 participating countries.

The 3-day summit will bring together the Chambers of Commerce, Exporters and Importers of ASEAN, ASEAN Plus countries along with some special invitee countries, high-profile conference delegates from India & Overseas, C level and top management of leading corporates and industry, bureaucrats, policy makers and heads of PSUs and members of national and state industry associations on a single platform to promote trade, business and investments for mutual benefit of both the host country as well as the participating countries.

The Business Meet aims to create a high-level networking ground for people to explore new collaborations and showcase new products to stakeholders. It can also help trade bodies of all partner countries to enhance trade & business of these countries and also of their members with each other.

Announcing the event to the media here on Monday, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said, “We are excited to host this mega event and provide a unique platform to bring together business leaders, policy makers and innovators from across ASEAN countries. Karnataka, with its rich heritage and immense human capital has contributed towards the development of the country. The state has been recognized the world over as one of the most progressive and business friendly state. This event will help showcase our strengths and explore and attract mutually beneficial partnerships globally.”

Speaking on the occasion, K J George, state minister for large & medium scale industries and sugar said, “The event will showcase Karnataka to the ASEAN plus and special invitee countries and also make trade & industry of Karnataka aware of the opportunities for trade and investment in ASEAN plus and special invitee countries. Our endeavor is to bring together the chambers of commerce, business persons, exporters and importers of ASEAN countries along with some special invitee countries on one platform to promote trade, business and investment.”

Sa Ra Mahesh, minister for tourism, government of Karnataka said, “The aim of the meet, along with promotion, identification of mutual business development, is also to provide a platform to share the best practices in the business. With the ASEAN countries participating and getting the best of their trade applications on the same table with a purpose to strengthen the commerce and investment opportunities. Karnataka is a state of immense capabilities and we believe that opening the gates for better business prospects will help us build a better and more stable commercial/trade industry. We look forward to hosting the countries and having an eventful three days, with maximum exchange of the best business ideas.”

Principal secretary, department of commerce & industries and department of IT, BT and science & technology, Mr. Gaurav Gupta, said, “ASEAN as an economic bloc is becoming an increasingly important driver of global growth.