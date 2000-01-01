Kalinga turf awaits the magic of Indian stick work

When they get onto the blue turf in Odisha’s newly spruced up Kalinga stadium on November 28 to launch campaign for the World Cup, hockey fans would hope that the men in blue will blow away the nation’s collective blues to end hopeless wait for the return of the golden days.

For the first time in 43 years when India lifted World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, the national team is fancying a podium finish. It is by far the best chance to not only offer respectful resistance to the fury of sturdy Europeans or the dodgy Australians but also get past them.

India’s golden run in the world hockey had faded by 1960s after six Olympic golds in a row. Barring the sudden surge in fortunes in 1975, the magic of Indian stick work has remained enshrined in the pages of history. The generation of Indians who lived through these glorious chapters has shrunk, so has the game’s fan base.

Hockey had disappeared from neighbourhood play fields long ago and with every botched-up revival attempt evaporated the hope for fans returning to hockey stadiums in the same measure as cricket.

The successes in all these years are merely specks on a rapidly changing international hockey canvas. One of those memorable moments was the World Cup in New Delhi eight years ago when India raised expectations by trouncing arch rival Pakistan in front of a rare packed and charged Dhyan Chand stadium, the same venue where drubbing at the hands of green shirts in 1982 Asian Games gold medal contest had left a permanent scar on the nation’s sporting psyche.

If the wild cheers and the overenthusiastic reception to the victory lit up enthusiasts who saw a turnaround in the horizon, it was the sceptics, who scoffed at the misplaced jubilation, had the last laugh as India finished the tournament at the bottom half of the rankings tripping right after the first ladder. In 2010, India was placed eighth out of 12 teams. Four years later in 2014 at The Hague, it slipped to ninth position.

Much water has flown down the proverbial river between 2010 and 2018.

The world of hockey has undergone transformation not only in terms of changed colour of the turf and the rules but also the whole dynamics making it a pacy thriller, far more vigorous than ever before.

“The modern hockey is strange. Earlier one could make an assessment about the outcome of the match by the past performances of the team. There is nothing called assessment in today’s hockey. Everyone is playing the same style of hockey. Now, any team that saves penalty corner and manages to score, wins,” said Olympian Ashok Kumar adding that no one had thought that Japan will play the gold medal match of the Asian Games or Ireland made it to finals of a six-nation tournament recently.

“There is no space for extraordinary players as in the past. Infact, there are no extraordinary players today like we had Shahbaz of Pakistan or other legends”.

The geographical fulcrum of hockey domination is cle­a­rly shifting al­o­ng with the nature of play as pointed out by Ashok Kumar who was a member of the World Cup team that won bronze in 1971.

While Australia remains a force to reckon with, teams like Argentina and Belgium have unseated the Dutch and German dominance. Asian giants Pakistan has remained only a shadow of its past while China has replaced South Korea in the World Cup for the first time.

It is no surprise that young Belgian defender Arthur Van Doren was FIH player of the year in 2017. He was also winner of the rising star of the year trophy.

Hopes from India bank on its recent performance not the historical debacles. The victory in the junior World Cup in 2016 gave a glimpse of the future. The senior team won bronze in the 2015 Hockey World League final. A year later, India bagged silver at the Hockey Champions Trophy 2016. It has not been a smooth sailing though. India missed a gold at the Asian Games earlier this year but came back strongly to win the Asian Men’s hockey tournament in Muscat.

India captain Manpreet Singh is leading a young and talented side but one of the players who will be under spotlight is teen sensation Dilpreet Singh. At 17, he might as well become India’s youngest lad in the World Cup squad. He arrived in the national side after scoring nine goals in six matches at the 2017 Sultan Johor Cup, the U-21 tournament in Malaysia.

Dilpreet will be up against a number of youngsters in other squads who have made their mark. Maico Casella, 21, was star of the Hockey Junior World Cup 2016 in Lucknow. Australia’s Jake Harvie, 20, carries forward his family’s great hockey tradition by making into the national side. He is the grandson of former Kookaburra and triple Olympian Gordon Pearce whose four brothers also represented Australian national side.

Enrique Gonzlez, 22, has impressed all by his da­zzling stick work and br­e­athtaking pace that made him player of tournament in Junior World Cup at Lucknow. The Kalinga turf awaits the emerging as well as established exponents of stick work.

“Whatever is needed has been provided. We are holding the World Cup and the state government is sponsoring. There is no shortage of money. The team has been given adequate tournament exposure. The coaching has been on right track. More than expected facilities have been given. It is now upto the boys to go and prove themselves to the nation,” said Ashok Kumar.

The cloak of suspense over India’s standing will be lifted in the coming days. It is to be seen if they will end among the top three or remain tangled up in blues.