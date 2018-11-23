J&K polls before May: CEC
By  
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 23 November 2018

The Election Commission has announced that fresh elections in J&K would be held within the next six months even as it did not rule out the possibility of elections there before the Lok Sabha polls due next year. Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said the EC will decide on poll dates after “considering all aspects.” He said, SC verdict, an outcome of Presidential reference, also said polls will have to be held on the first occasion which means even before six months.

More From Plan and Policy
After Binny Bansal’s exit, Flipkart’s board to meet in London

After the exit of Binny Bansal as the group chief executive officer of Flipkart Group, the board of the company is expected to meet in London  next week, a source privy to the development told

India, Pak agree to build corridor to Kartarpur Sahib

President Ram Nath Kovind and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lay the foundation stone of the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nank in Gurdaspur on November 26.  This was announced a

War of words breaks out as Malik justifies action

A bitter war of words broke out on Thursday over the abrupt dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly with Governor Satya Pal Malik being pilloried by the PDP, NC and Congress for citing their

No full-year budget, govt to stick to vote-on-account routine

The government will not present a full year budget for the next fiscal and will go by the standard practice of sticking to the Vote-on-Account or the interim budget leaving the annual financial sta