J&K polls before May: CEC

, Friday, 23 November 2018
FC Bureau
The Election Commission has announced that fresh elections in J&K would be held within the next six months even as it did not rule out the possibility of elections there before the Lok Sabha polls due next year. Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said the EC will decide on poll dates after “considering all aspects.” He said, SC verdict, an outcome of Presidential reference, also said polls will have to be held on the first occasion which means even before six months.