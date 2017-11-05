Jaitley panel will look at 6 key factors for bank mergers

The government will look at a minimum of six qualifying factors, including asset quality, branch presence, capital base and regional strength, for merger and acquisition of public sector banks (PSBs). An alternative mechanism (AM), headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley, will use these decisive factors to identify banks for mergers. Official sources said unless qualifying criteria are set, it will be like groping in the dark and the mergers will not only achieve the desired results but may prove to be detrimental as well.

The Jaitley-led panel, among other things, will invite proposals from banks either by directing them to look at certain possible merger (or acquisitions) targets or accept proposals from them if banks suo motu send suggestions.

According to sources, it is at this stage the AM will then do the scrutiny of these proposals on the basis the various factors– capital base, customers and clients profiles, deposits base and profile, regional reach, branch numbers and geographical presence, lending and NPA records and asset quality. If banks are listed entities, the AM will also look at stock performance, financial results and dividend payouts.

The panel will also modify the proposals in consultations with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for in-principle approval and forward the reworked proposals to banks for further examination by their respective boards to formulate schemes of amalgamation.

It will be financial sheets of both sides (small and big lenders or strong and weak banks) which would decide if a consolidation among both the sides would be beneficial or not, said the sources. Indian banking system does not have a history of mergers to learn lessons from except for SBI merging its own five subsidiaries with itself.

However, the proposed mergers will be between two entirely different work culture entities, throwing up challenges of success and integration. So, the government will be consultative and cautious and will be focused on criteria rather than holding a generic approach, said the sources.

If the AM decides a certain north based bank should go ahead with the merger talks with a south based bank, then their merger discussion plan can be taken forward on these qualifying criteria.

Karthik Srinivasan, senior VP and group head, financial sector ratings, ICRA, said the government will have to see what would be the most beneficial outcome while deciding merger candidates. Of course, the capital positions, asset quality, branch networks and likes are the primary benchmarks before exploring merger between two banks, but care should also be taken to look at the softer skills like integration issues like HR , IT platforms which could delay in accruing the benefits of the merger.

In June this year, the finance ministry had asked the four large PSU banks -- Punjab National Banks, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Canara Bank-- to explore acquisition chances of small and mid-sized banks to create a global sized lender with scale and size.

The reference point was SBI’s merger with its five associates besides Bhartiya Mahila Bank. This merger catapulted the total customer base of State Bank of India (SBI) to 37 crore with a branch network of around 24,000 and nearly 59,000 ATMs across the country. The merged entity began operation with deposit base of more than Rs 26 lakh crore and advances level of Rs 18.50 lakh crore and it took SBI to a place among the 50 largest global lenders.