Islamabad bars Saeed’s JuD, FiF from collecting donations

Pakistan’s financial regulatory body on Monday banned Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud Dawa and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation from collecting donations, according to a media report.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) prohibited the collection of donations by the JuD, the front organisation of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, as well as several other such organisations named in a list of banned outfits by the UN Security Council, the Dawn reported.

“The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan hereby prohibits all companies from donating cash to the entities and individuals listed under the UNSC sanctions committee’s consolidated list,” read a notification issued by the commission. In addition to JuD, the list also includes LeT itself, the Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), the Paasban-i-Ahle- Hadith and Pasban-i-Kashmir, among others, the paper said.

The SECP notification further warned that non-compliance with the said ruling could result in a hefty monetary fine. “The Government of Pakistan has already prescribed a penalty of up to Rs 10 million for non-compliance on the sanctions regime being implemented,” it said.

In January 2017, the Pakistan government had launched a crackdown against JuD, placing Saeed under house arrest. However, Saeed was released in November after the Lahore High Court refused to extend the period of his confinement.

Responding to reports that the government is planning on seizing their assets, JuD and FIF said they will take the matter to the court, the paper said. “There are clear rulings of the Lahore High Court and Supreme Court that JuD is free to continue its welfare activities in Pakistan,” JuD spokesperson Yahya Mujahid was quoted as saying by the paper. “The government still pulls such stunts for the appeasement of India,” he claimed.

A Reuters report said, a secret order to various provincial and federal government departments issued after a secret high level meeting on Dec 19 refers to “Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issues”, naming Saeed’s two charities and “actions to be taken” against them. The FATF, which is an international body that combats money laundering and terrorist financing, has warned Pakistan it faces inclusion on a watch list for failing to crack down on financing terrorism. The report said that participants at the meeting raised the possibility that the government’s failure to act against the charities could lead to UN sanctions. A UN Security Council team is due to visit Pakistan in late January to review progress against UN-designated “terrorist” groups.

If the government follows through with the plan, it would mark the first time Pakistan has made a major move against Saeed’s network, which includes 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house and ambulance services. The JuD and FIF alone have about 50,000 volunteers and hundreds of other paid workers. The move to seize the charities could spark some concern from the powerful military, which has proposed plans to steer Saeed and the JuD into mainstream politics.