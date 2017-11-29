Internet should be free: Trai

The telecom regulatory authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday sought to bar telecom service providers from any discriminatory practice on internet access. Calling internet an important platform, Trai chairman RS Sh­a­rma said it should kept op­en and free, and not cannibalised. “No one owns internet. So, it should be open and accessible to everyone,” Sharma said suggesting that service providers should not indulge in gate keeping of this important platform.

In its recommendations on internet neutrality, Trai addressed the key concerns by disallowing discriminatory treatment of content, da­ta, sites, speed and applications but kept content delivery networks (CDN) out of the regulation.

But sho­wing some flexibility towards the telecom service providers, Trai has al­l­owed internet service pro­v­iders to take reasonable me­­asurements for traffic ma­nagement provided they are proportionate, transient (only for the duration of some emergency event), and transparent.

Internet is “a platform for startups, banking, government application (PDS, tele-medicine, health, education and agriculture) and is going to be further important for technologies like IoT,” Sharma said underlining the importance of keep it free from interferences. Internet services should be governed by a principle that restricts any form of discrimination or interference in the treatment of content, including practices like bloc­k­ing, degrading, slowing do­wn or granting preferential speeds or treatment to any content, the regulator said.

Sharma said he has recommended modifications of service licences to include the new definition of internet service providers. Specialised services other than internet access services, optimised for specific content, protocols or user equipme­nt, where the optimisation is necessary to meet specific quality of service requireme­n­ts will be excluded from pr­i­nciple of discriminatory tre­atment, said the regulator.

But it is not Trai but the department of telecom, wh­ich will define speciali­sed services, and provision of such services should not be detrimental to the availability and overall quality of internet content.