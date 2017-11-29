Internet should be free: Trai

The telecom regulatory authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday sought to bar telecom service providers from any discriminatory practice on internet access. Calling internet an important platform, Trai chairman RS Sharma said it should kept open and free, and not cannibalised. “No one owns internet. So, it should be open and accessible to everyone,” Sharma said suggesting that service providers should not indulge in gate keeping of this important platform.
In its recommendations on internet neutrality, Trai addressed the key concerns by disallowing discriminatory treatment of content, data, sites, speed and applications but kept content delivery networks (CDN) out of the regulation.
But showing some flexibility towards the telecom service providers, Trai has allowed internet service providers to take reasonable measurements for traffic management provided they are proportionate, transient (only for the duration of some emergency event), and transparent.
Internet is “a platform for startups, banking, government application (PDS, tele-medicine, health, education and agriculture) and is going to be further important for technologies like IoT,” Sharma said underlining the importance of keep it free from interferences. Internet services should be governed by a principle that restricts any form of discrimination or interference in the treatment of content, including practices like blocking, degrading, slowing down or granting preferential speeds or treatment to any content, the regulator said.
Sharma said he has recommended modifications of service licences to include the new definition of internet service providers. Specialised services other than internet access services, optimised for specific content, protocols or user equipment, where the optimisation is necessary to meet specific quality of service requirements will be excluded from principle of discriminatory treatment, said the regulator.
But it is not Trai but the department of telecom, which will define specialised services, and provision of such services should not be detrimental to the availability and overall quality of internet content.