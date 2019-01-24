Infosys partners HPE GreenLake

Tech major Infosys has entered into a partnership with HPE GreenLake, a new consumption-based IT model that marks a paradigm shift in to accelerate client's digital transformation.

The partnership will help enterprises make smart infrastructure investments, paying for what they consume, while benefiting from the security offered by a trusted managed services provider. Clients will also benefit by having a secure private cloud and the advantages of economics and flexibility that exists in public cloud. Together, this will help enterprises accelerate their Hybrid Cloud transformation providing them increased agility and reduced total cost of ownership.

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, Executive Vice President and Head, Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions Service, Infosys, said, “Enterprises today are looking at optimizing their Hybrid IT investments and accelerating their digital initiatives. Our partnership with HPE will provide enterprises a compelling value proposition of a consumption-based IT model and the comfort of managed services. As part of the expanded offerings, Infosys will continue to invest in building deep skills and solutions across the Hybrid Cloud to drive significant business outcomes for our clients.”

“We are excited to expand our managed services partnership with Infosys,” said Phil Davis, Chief Sales Officer and President of Hybrid IT at HPE. “Organizations are seeking new ways to consume the outcomes they want. Our collaboration with Infosys to include consumption-based offerings through HPE GreenLake will contribute to the success of their customers’ business.”