Industrial growth falls to 17-month low of 0.5 pc in Nov
By  
Press Trust of India
  , Saturday, 12 January 2019
City: 
New Delhi

 Industrial output growth dropped to a 17-month low of 0.5 per cent in November on account of contraction in manufacturing sector, particularly consumer and capital goods.

Factory output as measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 8.5 per cent in November 2017, as per data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) Friday.

The previous low was in June 2017, when IIP growth contracted by 0.3 per cent.

The growth for October 2018 was revised upwards to 8.4 per cent from 8.1 per cent.

During the April-November period, industrial output grew 5 per cent as compared to 3.2 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The manufacturing sector, which constitutes 77.63 per cent of the index, recorded a contraction of 0.4 per cent in November as against a growth of 10.4 per cent a year ago.

The mining sector posted 2.7 per cent growth during the month as against 1.4 per cent in November 2017.

Power sector output also grew by 5.1 per cent from 3.9 per cent a year ago.

Capital goods output declined by 3.4 per cent, compared to 3.7 per cent growth a year ago. Consumer durables output also dipped by 0.9 per cent as against a growth of 3.1 per cent a year earlier. Consumer non-durable goods also saw a contraction of 0.6 per cent as compared to 23.7 per cent growth a year ago.

In terms of industries, 10 out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed positive growth during November 2018.

As per use-based classification, the growth rates in November 2018 over November 2017 are 3.2 per cent in primary goods, (-) 4.5 per cent in intermediate goods and 5 per cent in infrastructure/construction goods.

More From Plan and Policy
SC nod to construction of ongoing projects under Chardham development plan

The Supreme Court Friday lifted its stay on certain stalled projects under the government's ambitious Chardham development plan, which proposes to provide all-weather connectivity to the four holy

Shah Faesal keen to contest LS polls but won't join mainstream parties 'as of now'

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who quit the service recently, Friday shared his future plans, saying he would not join any mainstream political parties "as of now", or separatist Hurriyat Conferen

RBI defers capital buffer norms by a year

The Reserve Bank on Thursday deferred the implementation of the last tranche of Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) by a year, a move that would leave about estimated Rs 37,000 crore capital in the h

DIPP seeks stakeholders’ views on draft methodology for states’ startup ranking 2019

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) has sought views of various stakeholders on its draft methodology to rank states and union territories this year on the basis of measures be