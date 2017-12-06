Indian economy can grow at 10%: ADB country head

India has the potential to achieve 10 per cent growth rate over the next couple of years if it’s able to overcome the structural weaknesses like twin balance sheet, exports and public and private investments, according to a top Asian Development Bank official.

“If you look at Ind­ia’s potential, 10 per cent gr­o­wth is possible depe­n­d­i­ng on how the present ch­allenges like twin bala­n­ce sheet programme, pr­­i­vate and public investm­ent and exports are add­ressed. If these growth en­gines are empowered, 10 per cent growth will be possible”, Kenichi Yoko­y­ama, ADB country director, told Financial Chronicle.

Yokohama’s assessment becomes important as the Manila-based ADB in September lowered India’s growth forecast to 7 per cent for 2017-18 from earlier 7.4 per cent owing to weak private consumption, business inve­s­tment and muted manufacturing output. It also scaled down outlook for 2018-19 to 7.4 per cent from the previous projection of 7.6 per cent.

The issue of 10 per cent growth amidst India’s tryst with slowing and reviving economic activities was ticked up with finance minister Arun Jaitley recently saying that India has done well by growing at 7-8 per cent during the last three years. Achieving 10 per cent rate is “very challenging” and will not depend on domestic factors alone but also how the global economy is faring.

Twin balance sh­eet is one of the critical challe­n­g­es being faced by the Indian economy. The balance sheets of public sector ba­nks and some corporate houses are in such shape that they have been seen as a major obstacle to inve­stment and growth revival.

Twin balance sheet pr­o­blem is the stress on balance sheets of both le­nders (banks) and borrowers (companies). Banks suffer from stressed assets, which have little probability of revival, and companies face loan and interest obligations that are beyond their current financial standings.

Bank NPAs are around Rs 10 lakh crore and most of it in books of PSBs. With the announcement of insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC), the government and the RBI have moved some dista­n­ce in addressing the issue. RBI has identified 12 str­essed corporate accounts that constitute 25 per cent of the entire bad loans. Their resolutions are currently underway at NCLT.

The other areas of concern, according to the mu­lti-lateral funding agency, are slowing exports and poor private investment. Yokoyama feels that the government should make more investments to sensitise key growth sectors.

Shipments of pharmaceuticals, leather, textiles, gems & jewellery have witnessed a co­n­siderable decline. Acc­o­r­d­ing to the government data, exports fell 1.12 per cent to $23 billion widening the trade deficit 7.6 per cent to $37.11 billion in October from $34.5 billion in the year-ago period.

On the two key structural reforms – GST and demonetisation – he said though they gave pain but would help India in the long run.

“We don’t have a pessimistic view on India. We expect the economy to grow 7 per cent. India has to face challenges in public debt area. India’s per capita income is very low. In GST, you have an unified market. The logistic constraint, which has be­en removed, was one of the biggest limitations for the industry. Of course, GST faced initial challe­nges. But once it starts operating smoothly, it would benefit economy”, he said.

On demonetisation, he said curbing corruption and bringing most parts of the economy to the formal sector is important. “Som­etimes in the public policy space, you need to make a choice in order to bring discipline in the economic management,” Yokoyama said.