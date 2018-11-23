India, Pak agree to build corridor to Kartarpur Sahib

President Ram Nath Kovind and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lay the foundation stone of the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nank in Gurdaspur on November 26. This was announced after the Union Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal for building and developing the Kartarpur corridor to provide easy passage to Sikh pilgrims to the historic gurdwara in Pakistan. Pakistan too has agreed to open its side of the Corridor for the pilgrims.

The government will build and develop the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Sikh pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur which is on the banks of Ravi river.

Earlier in the day India urged the Pakistan government to build a corridor to Katarpur Sahib to facilitate easy movement of Indian pilgrims to the shrine — the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak Dev. External Affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India has approached Pakistan government to recognise the sentiments of the Sikh community and build the corridor, in keeping with the resolution adopted by the Cabinet to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev next year. “We have approached and urged the Pakistan government to recognise the sentiments of Sikh community and build a corridor with suitable facilities in their territory to facilitate easy and smooth visits of pilgrims from India to Kartarpur Sahib throughout the year,” he said.

Hours later Pakistan Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted, “Pakistan has already conveyed to India its decision to open Kartarpura Corridor for Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary. PM Imran Khan will do break ground at Kartarpura facilities on 28th November. We welcome the Sikh community to Pakistan for this auspicious occasion.”

Kartarpur Sahib is situated in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab and there have been demands to build a corridor linking it with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district. The shrine is visible from the Indian side of the border. It was established by the Sikh Guru in 1522 when the first Gurdwara, Kartarpur Sahib, was built here.

The issue of Kartarpur Sahib came into focus after Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Pakistan in August to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as prime minister of that country. On his return, Sidhu said that Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had told him that Pakistan may open a corridor to Kartarpur Sahib. Sidhu had earlier raised this issue with External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj saying it was India’s responsibility to make a formal request to Pakistan for it.

Reacting to the news Sidhu tweeted, “I welcome this auspicious step by the Union Cabinet, it will be a cup of joy for 12 crore Nanak naam levas. It will build bridges, burn animosity and will act like a soothing balm for two neighbouring countries.”

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh welcomed the Centre’s move to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on a grand scale, globally, and thanked PM Modi for acceding to his personal requests in this regard.