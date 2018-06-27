India most dangerous country for women, US in 10 worst: Survey

India is the world’s most dangerous country followed by war-torn Afghanistan and Syria for women due to the high risk of sexual violence, according to a poll of global experts released on Tuesday. Somalia and Saudi Arabia are rank fourth and fifth respectively in the Thomson Reuters Foundation survey of about 550 experts on women’s issues.

The poll of 548 people was conducted online, by phone and in person between March 26 and May 4 with an even spread across Europe, Africa, the Americas, South East Asia, South Asia and the Pacific.

“The only Western nation in the top 10 was the US, which ranked joint third when respondents were asked where women were most at risk of sexual violence, harassment and being coerced into sex,” according to the Foundation.

The poll was a repeat of a survey in 2011 in which Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, India and Somalia were named as the most dangerous countries for women. Experts said India moving to the top of poll showed not enough was being done to tackle the danger women faced, more than five years after the rape and murder of a student on a bus in Delhi made violence against women a national priority.

“India has shown utter disregard and disrespect for women... rape, marital rapes, sexual assault and harassment, female infanticide has gone unabated,” said Manjunath Gangadhara, a government official in Karnataka.

India recorded 539 cases of sexual harassment at the workplace in 2016, up 170 per cent from 2006, a joint report by EY and Indian industry body FICCI from last year showed. But campaigners say the figures are just the tip of the iceberg. A 2017 survey by India’s National Bar Association found nearly 70 per cent of sexual harassment victims did not report their cases.

Nishtha Satyam, deputy chief of UN Women in India, attributed this to a “fear of backlash”. “There is a culture of silence not because women are okay to put up with it, but because they do not draw enough confidence from the way the issue is going to be dealt with, because those in power continue to be men,” she said.

The survey asked respondents which five of the 193 UN member states they thought were most dangerous for women and which country was worst in terms of healthcare, economic resources, cultural or traditional practices, sexual violence and harassment, non-sexual violence and human trafficking.

Respondents also ranked India the most dangerous country for women in terms of human trafficking, including sex slavery and domestic servitude, and for customary practices such as forced marriage, stoning and female infanticide, the foundation said.

While the Ministry of Women and Child Development declined to comment on the survey, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma rejected it saying that it was just a case of more women reporting crimes rather than a greater incidence of sexual violence. She also claimed the sample size was small and could not be representative of the whole country. “Women are very aware in India of issues and there is no way that we could be ranked number 1 in such a survey. The countries that have been ranked after India have women who are not even allowed to speak in public,” Sharma said, without naming a specific country.